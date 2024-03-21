A Vancouver police officer has been getting roasted after asking Elon Musk for a Tesla Cybertruck for the force in a now-deleted post on X.

While the post has been deleted, some quotes from members of the Vancouver community still show the amount of reaction the tweet received.

Vision Zero Vancouver is one of the accounts that quoted the original post.

Here’s what the original post said:

Here’s what Vision Zero Vancouver said in response.

You absolutely do not need this https://t.co/C3KmTnMaHY — VisionZeroVancouver (@VisionZeroYVR) March 20, 2024

That led to a flood of other reactions and responses about the post. Some were kind of supportive.

It’s supposed to be bulletproof and accelerates better than most cars…. if I was a cop I might like that. — PeteyPoPetey (A user) 🇨🇦 (@peteypopetey) March 21, 2024

Others had different ideas.

You know what would be awesome, if VPD actually bought a Cybertruck, and instead of giving it to the bro’s, made it the new “Car 87” Mental Health Car, and gave the coolest ride in the department to the psychiatric nurses and outreach workers 😆 — Chris Hubick (@hubick) March 21, 2024

However, most were quite critical.

“F**k no, you absolutely don’t,” one user said.

These idiots will say anything to get a reply from Musk. — 🏳️‍🌈🇹🇹JayBee Gooner! Zionists are sadistic (@JayBeeGooner) March 21, 2024

City Planner Brent Toderian wasn’t a fan of the post, either.

Joking aside, the last thing a Canadian disciplined force needs is a dystopian identity. — John James O’Brien (@johnjamesobrien) March 21, 2024

Do you think the VPD needs a Tesla Cybertruck?