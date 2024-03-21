NewsVentureTech

Vancouver Police officer deletes X post asking Elon Musk for Tesla Cybertruck

Mar 21 2024, 10:49 pm
wedmoments.stock/Shutterstock

A Vancouver police officer has been getting roasted after asking Elon Musk for a Tesla Cybertruck for the force in a now-deleted post on X.

While the post has been deleted, some quotes from members of the Vancouver community still show the amount of reaction the tweet received.

Vision Zero Vancouver is one of the accounts that quoted the original post.

Here’s what the original post said:

vancouver police tesla

X

Here’s what Vision Zero Vancouver said in response.

That led to a flood of other reactions and responses about the post. Some were kind of supportive.

Others had different ideas.

However, most were quite critical.

“F**k no, you absolutely don’t,” one user said.

City Planner Brent Toderian wasn’t a fan of the post, either.

Do you think the VPD needs a Tesla Cybertruck?

