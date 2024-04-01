"Not the city I grew up in": Vancouver shooting leaves some disturbed

A downtown Vancouver shooting that occurred in broad daylight has left many disturbed and concerned about safety in the city.

Shots were fired near Richard and Robson streets, and disturbing video of the incident has been shared on social media.

The video shows a car stopped in the middle of an intersection, with someone getting out of the passenger side door and sprinting away from the vehicle. We see a man by the driver’s side, wearing a mask, firing shots through the driver’s side window.

Many shots were fired. Vancouver police said the shooting occurred on Saturday, with “multiple witnesses” calling 911 around 5:40 pm.

Video footage of Gang shooting on Robson Street shows two shooters. Obviously not professional and a ridiculous spot to carry out this continuing gang war. There was an innocent dog in that car and so many people around. In one clip the second shooter dangerously fires down the… pic.twitter.com/wth9wjnHeW — Vancouver (@Vancouver) March 31, 2024

A second video, taken from a different perspective, reveals some of the sounds from the shooting, including six loud bangs in quick succession.

Video of the incident from above looking down onto Robson St. pic.twitter.com/Fe21Km4347 — Vancouver (@Vancouver) March 31, 2024

The part of downtown where the shooting occurred is a very busy pedestrian area, with many eateries like Japadog and Tractor Foods and retail spaces like IGA and Best Buy. It would’ve been packed with people for the long weekend, but thankfully, there were no reported injuries, and no pedestrians were caught in the crossfire.

In its initial release, the VPD said additional officers were deployed to the downtown core, with investigators working throughout the night to collect evidence.

VPD asked anyone with information to call its major crime section at 604-717-2541.

In addition, some have chimed in on social media with concerns about the police response to the incident.

“Not the city I grew up in.”

The incident and footage of the daytime gun violence have led to many comments about safety in Vancouver and others questioning the police response.

There was even one user on X who suggested they were there.

I was at the intersection and had to run 😭 was so scary — Ashe Horvath (@HorvathAsh18944) March 31, 2024

Others are reflecting on the state of the city.

Not the city I grew up in. — Alex 🇮🇹 (@RegularguysTB) March 31, 2024

One user suggested that the VPD gang unit isn’t doing enough.

what is your ‘gang unit’ doing? Fire them all! — Mike Jeffries (@MikeJef52847703) March 31, 2024

Some are reflecting on how concerning it is to see something like this happen so publicly.

It’s a real concern to regular civilians and our communities. We should add extra 10 years to their sentences for shooting in public. — Dapperboy (@SassyMay18) March 31, 2024

We’re waiting to hear back from the VPD for additional details about the downtown Vancouver shooting.