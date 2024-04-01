NewsCrime

"Not the city I grew up in": Vancouver shooting leaves some disturbed

Apr 1 2024, 8:00 pm
@Vancouver/X

A downtown Vancouver shooting that occurred in broad daylight has left many disturbed and concerned about safety in the city.

Shots were fired near Richard and Robson streets, and disturbing video of the incident has been shared on social media.

The video shows a car stopped in the middle of an intersection, with someone getting out of the passenger side door and sprinting away from the vehicle. We see a man by the driver’s side, wearing a mask, firing shots through the driver’s side window.

Many shots were fired. Vancouver police said the shooting occurred on Saturday, with “multiple witnesses” calling 911 around 5:40 pm.

A second video, taken from a different perspective, reveals some of the sounds from the shooting, including six loud bangs in quick succession.

The part of downtown where the shooting occurred is a very busy pedestrian area, with many eateries like Japadog and Tractor Foods and retail spaces like IGA and Best Buy. It would’ve been packed with people for the long weekend, but thankfully, there were no reported injuries, and no pedestrians were caught in the crossfire.

In its initial release, the VPD said additional officers were deployed to the downtown core, with investigators working throughout the night to collect evidence.

VPD asked anyone with information to call its major crime section at 604-717-2541.

In addition, some have chimed in on social media with concerns about the police response to the incident.

“Not the city I grew up in.”

The incident and footage of the daytime gun violence have led to many comments about safety in Vancouver and others questioning the police response.

There was even one user on X who suggested they were there.

Others are reflecting on the state of the city.

One user suggested that the VPD gang unit isn’t doing enough.

Some are reflecting on how concerning it is to see something like this happen so publicly.

We’re waiting to hear back from the VPD for additional details about the downtown Vancouver shooting.

