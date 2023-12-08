All of the mouthwatering PNE Winter Fair foods you need to try this month

The PNE Winter Fair has officially opened for the holiday season, and you’ll be working up an appetite with all of the festive activities.

BC’s most unique winter fair will run on December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, and features stunning light displays, amazing live entertainment, and more.

Of course, the BCAA-presented event is also serving up holiday-themed food and drinks and we’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to try this month.

From hearty meals to delicious desserts — here are the food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Winter Fair this season.

Beavertails

Chili Hut

Cin City Donuts

Donut and Popcorn Stand – Pacific Coliseum

DRINX

Hot Cocoa Huts

Hot n’ Crispy

Lucha Libre Taqueria

Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck

REEL Mac and Cheese

Street Dogs

Taco Nori

Tokyo Katsu-Sand

Triple O’s – Pacific Coliseum

Truckin’ BBQ

Twisted Potato Express

Unroutine Poutine

Winter Chalet Bar

The PNE Winter Fair features three exciting new attractions this year: Sparkle in the Night – A Holiday Light Spectacular, the PNE Express Holiday Train, and Ice Bumper Cars at the Tim Hortons Ice Rink. The latter will also host holiday ice skating.

Guests can look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.

Returning favourites like The PNE Winter Lights presented by BC Hydro, Magic of Santa – Holiday Musical Stage Show, and the indoor holiday market will also delight guests this year. And yes, the little ones will get a chance to meet jolly old Saint Nick!