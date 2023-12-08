FoodEventsCheap EatsFood TrucksDessertsFood EventsFood NewsDH Community PartnershipSpecials & Deals

All of the mouthwatering PNE Winter Fair foods you need to try this month

Dec 8 2023, 11:38 pm
All of the mouthwatering PNE Winter Fair foods you need to try this month
Lucha Libre Taqueria | Cin City Donuts

The PNE Winter Fair has officially opened for the holiday season, and you’ll be working up an appetite with all of the festive activities.

BC’s most unique winter fair will run on December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, and features stunning light displays, amazing live entertainment, and more.

Of course, the BCAA-presented event is also serving up holiday-themed food and drinks and we’ve got the lowdown on everything you need to try this month.

 

From hearty meals to delicious desserts — here are the food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Winter Fair this season.

  • Beavertails
  • Chili Hut
  • Cin City Donuts
  • Donut and Popcorn Stand – Pacific Coliseum
  • DRINX
  • Hot Cocoa Huts
BeaverTails

  • Hot n’ Crispy
  • Lucha Libre Taqueria
  • Mom’s Grilled Cheese Truck
  • REEL Mac and Cheese
  • Street Dogs
  • Taco Nori
Mom's Grilled Cheese Truck

  • Tokyo Katsu-Sand
  • Triple O’s – Pacific Coliseum
  • Truckin’ BBQ
  • Twisted Potato Express
  • Unroutine Poutine
  • Winter Chalet Bar
Truckin' BBQ

The PNE Winter Fair features three exciting new attractions this year: Sparkle in the Night – A Holiday Light Spectacular, the PNE Express Holiday Train, and Ice Bumper Cars at the Tim Hortons Ice Rink. The latter will also host holiday ice skating.

Guests can look forward to twice-nightly performances of the Nutcracker On Ice at the Pacific Coliseum.

Returning favourites like The PNE Winter Lights presented by BC Hydro, Magic of Santa – Holiday Musical Stage Show, and the indoor holiday market will also delight guests this year. And yes, the little ones will get a chance to meet jolly old Saint Nick!

PNE Winter Fair

When: December 8, 9, and 14 to 23, 2023
Time: 4 to 10 pm
Where: Hastings Park – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: PNE Winter Fair tickets are $19-$25 in advance, purchase online. Group rates and BCAA discounted tickets are also available.

Daily Hive

