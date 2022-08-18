All 55+ food and drink vendors to try at the PNE Fair this year

The PNE is officially opening its in-person Fair in Vancouver this weekend. This only means one thing for us foodies…time to eat!

Starting August 20, ticketholders can head on down to the grounds and indulge in grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.

From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken — here are the 60 food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year.

Plant-based Foods

Acai Dude

Aloha Poke

Saltspring Noodle Bar

Plant Butcher

Smoothie Shoppe

International Foods

Asian BBQ

Cannoli King Vancouver

NaMi Vietnamese Truck

Fijian Fusion

The Praguery

International Perogies

Los Tacos Hermanos

Jamaican Mi Juicy

Double Decker Diner

Dragon’s Breath

Taco Tigre

Teriyaki Express

Curry in a Hurry

Fusion Icy

Rice Bowls

Dim Sum Express

BBQ

Gator BBQ

Roasted Revolution

Prairie Smoke & Spice BBQ

Henry’s Outdoor Chicken BBQ

Deep Fried

Chicky’s Chicken

Chicken Strips & Cube Fries

Colossal Onion

Steve O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken

Steve O’s Sweets and Treats

Freakk Fries

Tornado Potato

Wings Food Truck

Twisted Potato

Fry Guys

Burgers and Sandwiches

Sirius Craving

Streetdogs and Burgers

Triple O’s

Traditional

Cheyenne Coffee

Cin City Donuts

Urban Wood-Fired Pizza

Slush Zone

Super Foot Long Hot Dogs

Gotta Be Candy

Fraktal’s Chocolate

The Little Donut Bakery

Summerland Soft Serve

Lemon Heaven

Kona Ice of Chilliwack

West Family Fudge

Little Coco’s Corn Dogs

Canadian Kettle Corn Extreme

Mr. Pretzels

Cotton Candy

Corn Dog King

Rocky Point Ice Cream

Jimmy’s Lunch

Reel Mac and Cheese

Funnel Cakes

Hunky Bill’s

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE