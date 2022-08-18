All 55+ food and drink vendors to try at the PNE Fair this year
The PNE is officially opening its in-person Fair in Vancouver this weekend. This only means one thing for us foodies…time to eat!
Starting August 20, ticketholders can head on down to the grounds and indulge in grub from dozens of our favourite local vendors.
From mini donuts to lemonade to homestyle fried chicken — here are the 60 food and drink vendors coming to the PNE Fair this year.
Plant-based Foods
- Acai Dude
- Aloha Poke
- Saltspring Noodle Bar
- Plant Butcher
- Smoothie Shoppe
International Foods
- Asian BBQ
- Cannoli King Vancouver
- NaMi Vietnamese Truck
- Fijian Fusion
- The Praguery
- International Perogies
- Los Tacos Hermanos
- Jamaican Mi Juicy
- Double Decker Diner
- Dragon’s Breath
- Taco Tigre
- Teriyaki Express
- Curry in a Hurry
- Fusion Icy
- Rice Bowls
- Dim Sum Express
BBQ
- Gator BBQ
- Roasted Revolution
- Prairie Smoke & Spice BBQ
- Henry’s Outdoor Chicken BBQ
Deep Fried
- Chicky’s Chicken
- Chicken Strips & Cube Fries
- Colossal Onion
- Steve O’s Homestyle Fried Chicken
- Steve O’s Sweets and Treats
- Freakk Fries
- Tornado Potato
- Wings Food Truck
- Twisted Potato
- Fry Guys
Burgers and Sandwiches
- Sirius Craving
- Streetdogs and Burgers
- Triple O’s
Traditional
- Cheyenne Coffee
- Cin City Donuts
- Urban Wood-Fired Pizza
- Slush Zone
- Super Foot Long Hot Dogs
- Gotta Be Candy
- Fraktal’s Chocolate
- The Little Donut Bakery
- Summerland Soft Serve
- Lemon Heaven
- Kona Ice of Chilliwack
- West Family Fudge
- Little Coco’s Corn Dogs
- Canadian Kettle Corn Extreme
- Mr. Pretzels
- Cotton Candy
- Corn Dog King
- Rocky Point Ice Cream
- Jimmy’s Lunch
- Reel Mac and Cheese
- Funnel Cakes
- Hunky Bill’s
PNE Fair 2022
When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.
