5 unique PNE Fair experiences to enjoy in Vancouver this summer

Vancouver’s PNE Fair is just around the corner and it’s time to plan your summer schedule accordingly.

BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event is happening from August 17 to September 2, with carnival thrill-rides, the Summer Night Concerts series, delicious food, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

In fact, there’s so much to see and do that we’re here to spotlight some of the unique PNE Fair experiences you won’t want to miss. So invite your friends and family and get ready for fun!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by PNE / Playland (@pne_playland)

You might also like: The PNE Fair has unveiled its huge 2024 summer programming lineup

Vancouver International Film Festival reveals first official selections

A FREE Richmond Garlic Festival is happening this month

It wouldn’t be the PNE without exciting entertainment, and things are heating up with the TNT Dunk Squad. The crew has thrilled audiences around the globe for nearly 20 years with trampoline aerial stunts, adrenaline-pumping theatrics, and rim-rattling dunks!

Sit back and enjoy live music every night at the PNE Fair on the Freedom Mobile Stage at Festival Park. There’s something for all music fans, from rock with Whitehorse, country with Tim & The Glory Boys, party tunes with Queer As Funk, Top 40 hits with Scott Helmen, and more.

You can even be part of the magic when CHOIR! CHOIR! CHOIR! leads its participatory show.

One of the most popular places to see at the fair is the agricultural area and the adorable array of barnyard animals, educational exhibits, and more. This year in the barns, you can cheer on the free pig races, try your hand at archery, or ride a pony at an extra cost.

The masters of extreme pogo are coming to the PNE! The XPOGO Stunt Tean have brought their dazzling feats to 17 countries around the world and you can see them soaring over 9 feet high at the Pacific Coliseum Plaza. Don’t miss your chance to see the Guinness World Record holders in person.

PNE Express Train

One of our favourite rides at the Fair is back for another summer! Hop aboard the PNE Express Train for just $2 or 1 ride coupon (ages three and under are free) and discover the fairground’s secret, nature-filled sanctuary. You may even spot KC Bear riding the rails with you. Catch a ride near Toon City in the heart of the park throughout the day.

When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE