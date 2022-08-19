From 1910 to now: A look back at the PNE over the years (PHOTOS)

The beloved end-of-summer fair is opening Saturday with new programming, returning attractions, and more for the whole family to enjoy.

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) has become a summer staple we’ve all come to love after it began in 1910 as “The Industrial Exhibition.”

The PNE Fair will be open this year from August 20 to September 5 and will welcome locals — and visitors — to enjoy over 30 rides and attractions ranging from family fun to heart-racing.

Before you make your way back into the annual fair that’s brought joy to so many British Columbians, here’s a look back at some images from PNE’s storied life.

Here’s a look back at some photos from the early days to now.

In 1910, Canada’s seventh prime minister, Sir Wilfrid Laurier, officially opened the first annual “The Industrial Exhibition,” which we know now as the PNE.

But what attracted thrill-seekers of all ages most to the fair was the 15-acre Playland Amusement Park.

“Throughout the Fair’s long life numerous technological firsts debuted at the PNE, including the first rotary telephone in the Pacific Northwest, and aircraft and rocketry displays,” the PNE says.

Many of the largest consumer shows like the Vancouver Boat Show, the BC Home Show and the Pacific International Auto Show, got their start at the fair.

Entertainment has also evolved at the PNE.

“World-class and award-winning shows such as Cirque Pop, City Rhythm and Bring on the Night were all created especially, and exclusively for the PNE,” the PNE says.

Legendary concerts were performed at the PNE including Elvis Presley in 1957 at the Empire Stadium.

While the stadium was later demolished in 1993, other major bands and singers took to the Pacific Coliseum stage at the fair, including Queen, Bob Dylan, Black Eyed Peas, Sheryl Crow, and John Mayer.

This year, there is a bit of a change and there will no longer be free concerts. Now guests will be charged for the Summer Night Concerts.

A favourite for thousands of visitors continues to be the Superdogs Show, which continues to attract fair-goers today.

PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost says this year’s returning fair “truly signals the return of the annual Fair as we knew it prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

“This will be a year of incredible celebration.”

This comes after COVID-19 brought many events, fairs, and festivals to a screeching halt.

The PNE is BC’s longest-running and largest ticketed event.

When: August 20 to September 5, 2022 (closed on August 22 and 29)

Time: 11 am to 11 pm

Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 for adults, $14 for youth and seniors, $7 for children, and free for ages 3 and under. Save $2 by purchasing in advance online.

Daily Hive is a proud media partner of the PNE