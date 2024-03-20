Vancouver is getting a new cafe with a pretty epic play space for your kids to enjoy just in time for spring break.

PlayScape Café is the latest “Play Cafe” to open in the city.

On its website, the cafe says it’s “a brand-new child-focused cafe and community space in the heart of Riley Park-Little Mountain.”

“PlayScape Café offers the best of both worlds: an outstanding food and beverage program coupled with an engaging play space for children five and under.”

Not only does PlayScape feature high-quality coffee and a “wide variety of specialty beverages and snacks available to purchase” but it also has plenty of climbing equipment and toys to keep your little ones busy, as well as a “state-of-the-art interactive floor projection system with rotating games.”

This spot is open Monday to Friday from 8:30 am to 3 pm. Additionally, customers are also able to book parties here on the weekends. If no parties are scheduled, the cafe will also be open on Saturday and Sunday from 8:30 am to 3 pm. PlayScape encourages customers to check its Instagram for updates on weekend availability.

Address: 4892 Main Street, Vancouver

