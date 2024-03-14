With spring break quickly approaching, the age-old question is bound to come up: what the heck do I do with my kids for two weeks? Well, lucky for you, we have some suggestions.
From a circus-themed playground cafe to some pretty epic pizza joints, here’s a list of 11 fantastic kid-friendly restaurants in Vancouver that both you and your little ones will enjoy.
Bells and Whistles
Both Bells and Whistles Fraser and Dunbar locations serve tasty kids’ menus featuring cheeseburgers, hot dogs, chicken nuggies, and more. But the real fun is at the Fraser spot where kids and those who are kids at heart can play some arcade games. Plus, the kids’ menus are printed on colourable Origami square game sheets so they can be folded up and played with too.
Address:
3296 Fraser Street, Vancouver (Location with arcade machines)
4497 Dunbar Street, Vancouver
Sal y Limon
Not only does Sal y Limon serve up some delicious and authentic Mexican street food, but it also is a great spot to take your kiddos. It features a stage and play kitchen with plenty of toys for the little ones to enjoy. Plus, it features affordable kids’ menu items like a baby quesadilla for $5 or the kids’ burrito for $8. But don’t worry, there are spicy margaritas for the grown-ups.
Address: 701 Kingsway #5, Vancouver (also a location at 2428 160th Street #10, Surrey)
Pizzeria Barbarella
Kids can enjoy a tasty slice of pizza alongside their choice of juice or milk and a delicious chocolate mousse dessert. Adults, on the other hand, can check out the great selection of rotating craft beers, as well as prosecco and cider on tap. This spot also boasts some out-of-this-world pizza like the funghi or miele piccante, packed with grana padano and chili-infused honey.
Address: 654 East Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-210-6111
Fable Diner
With kids’ meals between $8 and $9, it’s tough to find a better deal in Vancouver (but if you know of one please let us know). Plus, Fable Diner dishes out those classic colouring sheets to keep your kids busy.
Address: 151 E Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-3463
Chickpea
Oh Chickpea, a wonderful Vancouver gem serving up delicious vegan cuisine. The menu is designed around share plates meaning you can enjoy pitas, salads, and hummus plates with your little ones. You can even find a dedicated stroller parking inside the restaurant. You’ll also find padded benches, indoor trees, and menus tucked inside the covers of kids’ books. We also need a moment to appreciate the Calamachick Burger, a must-order for any grown-up (or especially hungry kiddos).
Address: 4298 Main Street
Phone: 604-620-0602
Circus Play Cafe
As the name suggests, this cafe has some epic play areas for your little ones to check out while you can sit back and enjoy a relaxing cup of coffee or something more substantial like a turkey harvati sandwich or chicken quesadilla. For younger ones, we’d recommend the “tapas boxes” filled with all the things kids like to eat, like cheese and turkey rolls ups, mixed fruit salad, and healthy flatbreads and crackers. Admission ranges from $10 to $14 depending on age.
Address: 1502 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co.
With a toy kitchen for little foodies to play in while mom and dad scarf down one of its signature forno-fired pies, Rocky Mountain Flatbread Co. is a great spot to bring the kiddos. At its Main Street and Kitsilano locations, it offers family pizza-making nights to let kiddos get in on the pizza-making fun every Sunday from 4:30 to 6:45 pm. Servers provide cups full of crayons and colouring books to keep little hands occupied at the table. In addition to a-la-carte offerings, there’s also a three-course kids menu for $16.25, which includes a veggie monster bowl or soup to start, mozza pizza or pasta, and a warm chocolate brownie or nut-free ice cream for dessert.
Address: 4186 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604 566 9779
Address: 1876 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-730-0321
Pepino’s Spaghetti House
Savio Volpe’s sister restaurant, Pepino’s on Commercial Drive, is very kid-friendly and has the cutest bibs that make every kiddo look like a tiny fancy foodie. With the motto that every meal should be a family affair, there’s an expectation wee ones are expected to behave like they’re at Nonna’s house while joining Mom and Dad for Pepino’s signature pasta dishes.
Address: 631 Commercial Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-685-7070
Red Robin
You might know that Red Robin has bottomless fries, but it also does so much more. There are actually over 30 bottomless items on the menu. For example, you can order the Mac It Yours and keep getting refills until your child is full. You can also switch out those bottomless items between orders, meaning you can go from Mac and cheese to fries to parmesan broccoli with different orders.
Address: 803 Thurlow Street, Vancouver (also at 3000 Lougheed Highway, Coquitlam and 10237 152nd Street, Surrey)
White Spot
It would be a crime if we didn’t include White Spot on our list. Pirate Packs are the coolest regardless of how old you are. Getting your burger and fries served to you in a boat with a golden coin for dessert? Sign us up.
Address: Various locations across Metro Vancouver
Old Spaghetti Factory
No list of kid-friendly restaurants can be complete without mentioning the OG of family restaurants: The Old Spaghetti Factory. The kind and patient servers here will not blink an eye if your child stands up at the table/shouts/throws spaghetti on the floor — they’ve seen it all before. And the odds are the same thing is happening at at least one table nearby. Just be sure to leave a nice tip. Kids’ meals are “all included,” meaning for $7.75 to $9.25, you’ll get a pasta or chicken finger meal complete with minestrone soup or green salad, sourdough bread, and that famous Spumoni Ice cream. Add a Cookie Monster ice cream smoothie or Italian cream soda and call it a day.
With files from Darcy Matheson
