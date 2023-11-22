NewsDevelopmentUrbanized

This is the name of Playland's new $16 million launch coaster opening in 2024

Kenneth Chan
Kenneth Chan
Nov 22 2023, 3:59 pm
This is the name of Playland's new $16 million launch coaster opening in 2024
November 2022 construction progress on Playland's new ThunderVolt launch coaster. (PNE)

Playland’s new state-of-the-art launch coaster opening next year now has a very electric name.

This morning, the PNE announced its future flagship ride attraction will be called ThunderVolt.

The selection of this name follows a callout for submissions from the public earlier this year, which produced over 3,000 ideas.

“We are so excited for our guests to experience the ThunderVolt,” said PNE President and CEO Shelley Frost in a statement.

“It was important to the PNE the name reflected the ride experience: speed and electricity, while being rooted in nature. We anticipate it will be immediately embraced by Playland coaster enthusiasts due to its unique and thrilling features, as the coaster strikes that perfect balance between fun and thrill and will be an impressive addition to Playland’s ride roster in 2024.”

pne playland launch coaster thundervolt construction november 2022

pne playland launch coaster thundervolt construction november 2022

pne playland launch coaster thundervolt construction november 2022

Construction on the ride began this past spring on the former footprint of the Corkscrew coaster, Drop Zone, and Revelation rides at the northernmost end of Playland. As of this month, construction has progressed to the raising and installation of the twisting bright yellow steel coaster tracks.

ThunderVolt’s track length will be 380 metres (1,247 ft), and its highest drop will be 18 metres (59 ft). It will use a brand-new launch coaster train model designed by Italian manufacturer Zamperia, with the single train consisting of three cars for a capacity of 12 passengers per train.

pne playland launch coaster october 31 2023 construction

Construction progress on Playland’s new launch coaster, as of October 31, 2023. (Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive)

pne playland launch coaster october 31 2023 construction

pne playland launch coaster october 31 2023 construction

Using new linear synchronous motor (LSM) technology, the train will “blast off” through an illuminated tunnel with a launch acceleration of 1.3 G.

Unlike Playland’s coaster predecessors, this ride will be more than merely functional, as its surroundings will be highly landscaped and themed. This includes taking passengers through a “supernatural environment with extraordinary animals, graphics, and lighting as the ride system charges, leading up to its launch.”

ThunderVolt represents the first step of Playland’s major redevelopment and expansion into a theme park.

According to the PNE, the coaster now carries a construction cost of $16 million — up from the initial estimate of $9 million when the project was first publicly unveiled a year ago.

pne playland launch roller coaster

Artistic rendering of the new launch roller coaster at Playland. (PNE)

pne playland launch roller coaster

pne playland launch roller coaster

