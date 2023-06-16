The 10 best places to yell out your rage in Vancouver

There are plenty of things to get frustrated about living in Vancouver (or living in general, really) — high rent, another neighbourhood gem closed, dangerous traffic, climate change.

A primal yell would not solve all your problems, but it’s a good place to start. Like exercising and having a piece of dark chocolate, studies believe screaming releases endorphins and, in turn, alleviates anger and frustration (at least temporarily).

So with that in mind, here are the best places in Vancouver to let out your emotion without needing to feel embarrassed.

Top of Grouse Grind

What’s better than having one endorphin stimulant? Duh, two stimulants — exercising and yelling. Also, it’s safe to say you’ve earned yourself a good roar from the top of the mountain after a sweaty climb, and people around would be too exhausted to raise an eyebrow.

Address: 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC

While technically still on Grouse Mountain, sliding down a zip line at 70 km/h offers an entirely different vibe for your yelling that is physically less demanding and more exciting.

Address: Northland at Grouse, Inc. — 6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, BC

A waterfall hike

The perk of screaming into the void beside a waterfall? The meditative sounds of the flowing water will wash out your holler.

However, don’t get too carried away. Best to yell out your anguish away from the slope and when people are watching so they don’t mistake your shriek as a cry for help.

Iona Jetty

If you want to scream into the abyss but with some level of privacy, Iona Beach Regional Park next to YVR airport is your safe haven. Walk along the 4 km long narrow pier into the middle of the ocean. This spot is perfectly secluded, with just the occasional airplane sound to drown out your scream.

Address: Ferguson Road, Richmond, BC

Pickleball courts

Sometimes, the most obvious place is the safest. Why conceal your shout in fear of embarrassment? Unleash your inner howler when the howl is part of the routine. Just make sure the pickleball court is sanctioned so there won’t be any noise complaints.

Address: Pandora Park — 2325 Franklin Street, Vancouver, BC

Not everyone can play pickleball, but everyone could smash some glasses. And let’s be honest, who hasn’t secretly dreamt about letting it all out with a baseball bat without consequences? A furious scream and a glass breakage? We’re in.

Address: Exit Canada — 9111 Beckwith Road, Richmond, BC

Obviously.

Sound-proof, dark, a complete block from disturbance of the outside world – sound booths at Vancouver Public Library are great places for a proper meltdown.

Address: 350 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC

Karaoke room

If you’re not afraid of an audience, we recommend Funky Winker Beans. The punk bar hosts karaoke nights every day. Scream-singing in front of a crowd could be scary at first. But after a few drinks, you’ll get in the groove and likely gain some fellow yellers as companions.

Address: Funky Winker Beans — 37 W Hastings Street, Vancouver, BC

Sports game

Speaking of yelling as a collective, try supporting your local team vocally. Or even better, divert your anger into booing the opposing team at a sports event.

Address: Rogers Arena — 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver, BC

If you want to get competitive yourself while releasing pent-up stress, you could not go wrong with kart racing. Plus, it is probably one of the few instances you could yell at a bad driver without causing a scene.

Address: TBC Indoor Kart Racing 2100 — Viceroy Place Richmond

Do you have a cherished place to yell out your rage? Let us know in the comments.