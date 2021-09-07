UBC institutes mandatory COVID-19 rapid testing for the unvaccinated

Starting today, all University of British Columbia (UBC) students, faculty, and staff are required to take a rapid COVID-19 test, with exemptions provided to those who are fully vaccinated.

In addition, students, faculty and staff must complete a confidential online declaration of their vaccine status.

Anyone attending campus is expected to submit a vaccine declaration by September 10, 2021.

The news comes as UBC students begin their first day of classes.

Currently, the only way to be exempt from UBC’s rapid testing program is to disclose and verify vaccination status.

“We are happy to welcome you to campus and wish you a successful start to the new academic year,” said UBC President Santa J. Ono in a statement.

I’m very pleased that ~800 UBC students have received Covid vaccinations at our pop up clinics. They will remain open for all faculty, staff and students. — Santa J. Ono (@ubcprez) September 7, 2021

UBC will also be conducting audits as part of the program and may request additional information from faculty, staff, and students.

For those who disclosed that they’re not fully vaccinated, rapid COVID-19 testing will be required. Frequency and other details around the rapid tests are in the process of being finalized and will be shared as they become available.

In late August, SFU announced it would be instituting a similar program but has yet to release details on how their program will work.

Students will be able to submit their vaccination information through the UBC rapid testing website.