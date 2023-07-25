Summer loving: Best places to sneakily make out in Vancouver

We’re halfway through the warm season, but there’s still plenty of time for some summer-loving and sneaky make-out sessions in Vancouver.

While Vancouver isn’t the biggest city, the plethora of green spaces and parks offer privacy for you and your partner.

You don’t need to limit your PDA to the indoors, but you want to keep it classy and not anger any businesses with your love.

Prospect Point

Prospect Point in Stanley Park is one of the most scenic views in the city.

On a busy day, it might not be the best spot for privacy, but when the sun goes down, it’s hard to find a place more romantic in Vancouver.

Queen Elizabeth Park

South Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Park is one of the city’s best.

The Bloedel Conservatory features exotic birds and plants that are fun to explore, and once you’re out in the park, there are plenty of places to have a quiet and relatively private hang out with your partner.

On transit

This might be a controversial choice, so some discretion is required.

While it might not be the best place to be all over each other, it’s the perfect time to have a cute moment with your partner on your way to date night or on your trip back home.

Aisle five at the grocery store

If you’re going out for groceries or munchies with your loved one, an empty aisle is also the opportune time for another kind of snack.

Instead of reaching for your favourite bag of chips, reach for your partner and show them how much you love them.

Then, get the chips.

A slow dance at the record store

Unless the establishment you walk into plays death metal, the record store is a cozy place to have an intimate moment with your lover.

Not that there’s anything wrong with death metal.

Let the music guide you. If the record store plays some soft jazz, there’s no better time for a slow dance.

While watching Oppenheimer in theatres

There’s arguably no better place to have a sneaky make-out session with your partner than while watching a movie in theatres.

Oppenheimer clocks in at just over three hours long, leaving no shortage of time to get comfy with your partner.

A private table at the cafe or bar

Whether you’re having an oat milk latte at a cafe or a spicy margarita at a bar in downtown Vancouver, both options offer plenty of opportunity for an intimate moment.

Is there a spot we’re missing? Let us know in the comments.

If you have no one to make out with, click here.