8 ways to kill time while stuck waiting at a BC Ferries terminal

The Canada Day long weekend has arrived, and those planning travel with BC Ferries might be waiting for a while with an expectedly busy service, so we thought of some ways you could kill time.

Canada Day is this Saturday, but BC Ferries has already been swamped with delays and heavy traffic.

On Friday morning, BC Ferries said, “Customers without a booking will face multiple sailing waits and may not be able to travel.”

So if you’ll be stuck waiting at a BC Ferries terminal, here are some ideas to keep you entertained.

Pack your Nintendo Switch

Kick off your summer in style with this new line of pastel Joy-Con controllers, available 6/30. Which color is your fave? #Nintendo pic.twitter.com/PFGHvstoN7 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 2, 2023

This feels like a no-brainer, but if you have a Nintendo Switch and are braving BC Ferries this weekend, bring the new Zelda game along for the ride.

Look out the window and try to spot marine wildlife

The seal pup pictured above was rescued near the Tsawwassen ferry terminal in 2020.

While you won’t see Chantel by the ferry terminal, there’s a good chance you could spot other seals or marine wildlife.

It’s better than fuming at your existence of dealing with long delays and wondering how long it’ll take you to get to one of Victoria’s best restaurants since you didn’t have breakfast or lunch and don’t want vending machine food. Take a deep breath.

Read Daily Hive articles on your iPad

This is a shameless plug, to be sure, but you might find information that is relevant to your long delays. There’s also all sorts of other useless crap, but it’s fun to read.

The pictured article above might also be a way to cope with the delays once you’re back in Vancouver.

Now we’re mulling over the 10 best places to cry in a BC Ferries terminal.

Read a fricking book

The digital age has taken over, and the constant doomscrolling and other related factors can seriously impact your mental health.

So instead of anxiously texting and getting angry about the situation at BC Ferries, grab one of the best books ever written and get lost for a while.

Spend some loving time with your partner

If you’re travelling with a partner and both are stuck waiting for hours for the next sailing, immerse yourself in each other because, as The Beatles said, all you need is love.

Or you can do what many couples do and bicker, but that probably wouldn’t be as fun.

Spend some time loving ChatGPT

ChatGPT is potentially full of fun.

If you’re travelling alone, it can keep you company, tell you jokes, or even tell you a story.

Here’s a ChatGPT joke:

Figure out what you’ll do once you FINALLY get to the other side

One thing that could be fun to do while you’re waiting stuck at a ferry terminal is to plot out what you’re going to do once you get to your destination.

Whether it’s restaurants you visit, sights you’ll see, or whatever, it’s a better way to kill time than panicking about your delay.

Meditate

This might seem like a hokey suggestion, but with a busy commute and panicked and anxious people all around you, one of the best things you can do for your mental health is just sit and breathe.

Before you know it, the gates will open, and you’ll be stuck waiting in line to order food instead.

Leave your suggestions in the comments.