If you’re a fan of the Shameless Buns food truck or restaurant, get excited. The folks that brought us that, have just added a dine-in option for their other concept: Pierogi on a Day Pass.

Shameless’ 5772 Fraser Street eatery is now serving up Pierogi on a Day Pass eats for dine-in customers. Previously it had been operating under a delivery and takeout-only format.

If you haven’t tried it yet and aren’t familiar, it might come as no surprise from the name, but it’s all about loaded pierogies.

Guests who head to the brick-and-mortar destination for Filipino street food can now also enjoy eats from Pierogi for dine-in or takeout.

The concept offers bites in flavours like Philly Cheese Steak, Bulgogi Beef, Kimchi and Gojuchang Mayo, Caramelized Onion and Sour Cream, and Shameless Spaghetti Sauce on Deep Fried Potato and Cheddar Pierogies.

While the concept launched on delivery apps about a year ago, the team has just now decided to offer its menu for dine-in patrons alongside Shameless’ selection of eats to pump up the pierogi fun.

You can try the Pierogi on a Day Pass ghost kitchen items for dine-in during the exact same hours that Shameless Buns is open for business.

Pierogi lovers can also still opt for delivery apps if they aren’t keen on leaving the house.

Pierogi on a Day Pass @ Shameless Buns

Address: 5772 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Instagram

Photos courtesy Pierogi on a Day Pass