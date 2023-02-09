Tired, feeling gross, or in need of a warm plate of all-day breakfast? We’ve all been there.

Never fear: your new favourite greasy spoon can be found on Clark Drive, at the low-key and charming diner, the Truck Stop Cafe.

Behind an unassuming storefront lies a cozy and unpretentious space that offers some of the most affordable and comforting diner fare in all of East Van.

A stalwart choice for the many truck drivers passing south towards the border, Truck Stop has a small but devoted group of regulars who rely on the small shop for fuel on their long journeys.

Thankfully, there’s plenty on offer for the casual diner as well.

What might strike a visitor about the cafe at first glance is its size; this may be among the smallest restaurants in Vancouver, featuring just a handful of booths and a bar with stools, with a clear view of the small kitchen.

But what Truck Stop lacks in square footage, it more than makes up for in personality.

We were seated quickly upon arriving, and our server took our order within minutes. For those craving good, speedy service in the city, look no further.

Unless our eyes deceive us, there isn’t a single item on the diner’s extensive menu that will set you back more than $15.

In fact, those on a tight budget can be guaranteed a tasty and satisfying meal for pocket change.

Wanting to experience the best Truck Stop has to offer, we settled on the Chef’s Special Breakfast, which came with cheesy scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, breakfast sausage, and crispy hash browns.

The genius portion was priced at an impressive 12 bucks, and its simple, nostalgic flavours are more than sure to satisfy your breakfast cravings.

If you’re in a rush, we can’t recommend Truck Stop enough. We came in hungry and left satisfied, all within about 30 minutes.

While its location — a good walk away from Commercial Drive and surrounded by industrial buildings — may keep Truck Stop from achieving the fame of other diners in the city, this diamond in the rough is sure to continue serving one of the best all-day breakfasts anywhere in Vancouver.

Address: 295 E 1st Avenue #1200, Vancouver

Phone: 604-682-4733