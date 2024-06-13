Exciting news, Vancouver: you can now enjoy your favourite alcoholic beverages at select pitch and putt golf courses around the city

The announcement was made by the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation in a press release on June 13.

“Pitch and putt golf is a popular summer activity at Stanley Park and Queen Elizabeth Park, and we are excited to elevate the experience for guests at our courses through this initiative,” said Brennan Bastyovanszky, chair of the Vancouver Park Board. “These iconic parks are perfect settings for this venture, providing yet another reason for residents and tourists to enjoy these beautiful spaces.”

You’ll be able to buy a variety of alcoholic beverages, including locally produced wine and beers from Stanley Park Brewing and Steamworks Brewing, as well as non-alcoholic cocktails.

Additionally, you’ll be able to enjoy drinks on new patios that have opened on the courses.

“We are continually looking for innovative ways to enhance the amenities in our parks and provide exceptional experiences for park visitors,” said Steve Jackson, general manager of the Vancouver Board of Parks and Recreation. “The introduction of alcohol service at these pitch and putt locations is a direct response to customer feedback, allowing us to provide a more enjoyable experience for our guests.”

Alcohol service will be available daily from 11 am to 8:30 pm, with service ending 30 minutes before course closure.

The Board of Parks and Recreation also noted that no outside alcohol is permitted, and all alcoholic beverages must be consumed on-site and within the boundaries of the golf courses.

