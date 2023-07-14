Iconic Vancouver cocktail bar closing its doors for good

A cocktail bar that’s been a staple in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood for more than a decade announced Thursday that it’s closing for good at the end of the month.

The Diamond will serve its last round on July 31 after welcoming more than two million guests over the years.

“After 14 years of last calls, we’ve finally reached ours,” it shared on Instagram.

The bar is situated at 6 Powell Street, right in the heart of Gastown in one of Vancouver’s oldest buildings.

It revealed one of the keys to its success was the relationship with the building’s owner, “Diamond” Jack Wiley. Wiley mentored the team and apparently loved the space — always giving fair deals. But he passed away and now the building is up for sale, prompting The Diamond to wind down operations.

“It was a labour of love for a craft and the people who practice it, a love for all of those who imbibe, a local bar and an international must stop,” the bar said.

Vancouverites can still sip their favourite cocktails at The Diamond nightly until it closes at the end of July.

