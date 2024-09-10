Mega pop star Pink was spotted at this BC restaurant

It’s exciting news whenever celebrities visit Vancouver, but it makes us even more happy to see artists like pop star Pink venture outside the big city.

A restaurant on Vancouver Island recently shared they had an exciting visit from the musician, making a visit to the island when she was in BC for two concerts.

After postponing her two previously scheduled shows in 2023, Pink finally made it to Vancouver to perform at Rogers Arena on Friday, September 6, and Saturday, September 7.

According to the Lake Cowichan restaurant, Jakes at the Lake, which is located about an hour from Victoria, Pink seemed to find time to relax while visiting.

“We had a special visitor last week when Pink stopped by!” Jakes At The Lake wrote on Facebook alongside a photo of staff posing with the artist.

“We didn’t want to post right away to respect her privacy, but it was so nice of her to take the time to take a picture with some of our very excited staff members and chat with a table that was going to her concert in Vancouver.”

According to the Monday post, Pink even “loved” the Espresso Martini served at Jakes At The Lake.

“Come give it a try yourself,” the posting reads.