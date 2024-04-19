Sneak peek inside The Pie Hole's new Kitsilano location

Late last year, The Pie Hole announced that it would be closing its Kitsilano location after its landlord terminated the lease. Thankfully, the shop was able to find a new home just a few minutes drive from the original location.

It’s now gearing up to open and we got an exclusive sneak peek inside the shop.

The inside of the store is full of retro flare, from old school signs, neon lights, and even a mural painted by owner Jenell Parsons herself.

Not only does the decor scream nostalgia, but a lot of the furniture in the shop is recycled from previous storefronts.

Some of the countertops were taken from the now-closed Pie Hole Kitsilano location at 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver, and some of the light fixtures were from the original Fraser store. All of these elements come together to form a brand new store that is, quite literally, built up from all of its previous locations.

During our visit, we naturally had to taste some of the baked goods that will be available when the store opens — let us tell you, we are counting down the days until we can get our hands on one of these goodies again.

We were quickly presented with a slice of Raspberry Cream Crumble, a classic at The Pie Hole (and one of Guy Fieri’s favourites). After one bite, we totally understood the hype.

Another item we tried was a s’more cookie stuffed full of ooey gooey goodness and weighing in at half a pound.

This location also sells a selection of coffee, milkshakes, and frozen pies.

While we were digging into our delicious slice of pie, Parson’s told us about some new menu items that will be added soon. Specifically, breakfast hand pies. Think flavours like sausage, egg, cheddar, or veggie.

It’s also planning on serving a breakfast pie-fait, a yogurt parfait with pie crumble mixed in. These breakfast offerings won’t be available when the store first opens, but expect to see them roll out soon.

The Pie Hole is planning on opening its doors on Sunday, April 21, at 9 am. To celebrate the grand opening, the first 100 customers who come in will receive a free 4-inch pie with their purchase.

Address: 2959 W Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok