Vancouver restaurants serving special New Year's Eve dinners
Dec 10 2021, 9:51 pm
Where are you eating for the last meal of 2021?
Here are some awesome Vancouver restaurants serving stellar and special New Year’s Eve dinners for dine-in patrons on December 31st.
- Alimentaria Mexicana
- Published on Main
- Delara
- Bacchus Restaurant (Wedgewood Hotel & Spa)
- Botanist (Fairmont Pacific Rim)
- Notch8 (Fairmont Hotel Vancouver)
- Boulevard Kitchen & Oyster Bar (Sutton Place Hotel)
- Five Sails Restaurant (Pan Pacific Hotel)
- The Sequoia Company of Restaurants (The Teahouse, Seasons in the Park, Cardero’s, The Sandbar)
- Globe @ YVR (Fairmont Vancouver Airport)
- ARC Restaurant (Fairmont Waterfront)
- Glowbal Restaurant
- Black + Blue
- Coast
- Fanny Bar Oysters