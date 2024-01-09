St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering all-you-can-eat wings this month

January can be pretty rough with the end of the holidays and the subsequent bank balance hangover.

However, if you’re having to tighten your purse strings this month, St. Louis Bar & Grill is offering up its annual all-you-can-eat chicken wing deal once again.

Diners at St. Louis Bar & Grill across Canada can get as many boneless or plant-based chicken wings as they please for just $19.99.

St. Louis’s famous wings are offered in over 25 different flavours, from saucy wings, like garlic parmesan or Louis ’92, to dry rubs, including lemon pepper or chipotle mango, to spice up your dreary January.

As well as some pretty cheap wings, guests are also able to get a 20oz Devil’s Pint of Budweiser, Bud Light, or Michelob Ultra for just $6.99.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by St. Louis Bar & Grill (@stlouiswings)

The all-you-can-eat offering is running at St. Louis Bar & Grill until February 4, so there’s plenty of time to get your chicken wing fill.