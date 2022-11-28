Where to get the NYC viral dessert The Suprême in Vancouver

New York City is often ground zero for gimmicky, viral food trends – we still haven’t forgotten about the craze that was the cronut – and it seems another treat has hopped the border and landed in Vancouver.

Earlier this spring, NYC’s Lafayette Grand Café & Bakery premiered a croissant-like treat called The Suprême – a layered and rolled pastry in the shape of a wheel filled with cream and topped with icing, custard, and other accoutrements.

For those who aren’t too eager to jump on a plane just to try this trendy treat – or to wait in the hours-long lines in the hopes of snagging one – there just so happens to be one Vancouver joint making its own version.

The West End’s Little Café on Robson, which has slowly garnered a following for its inventive beverages and sweets, has introduced its own version of the famous Suprême.

Available in flavours like Mont Blanc, London Fog, Matcha, and Cappuccino, Little Café’s treats are just as decadent as their NYC-born inspiration.

Just like Lafayette’s popular treats, Little Café sells out of The Suprêmes quickly, so be sure to check the business’ Instagram account or call ahead if you’re planning to pay it a visit.

Little Café on Robson is also offering seasonal drinks like its Mont Blanc Hot Chocolate, a chestnut-inspired beverage, as well as a Pineapple Rosemary Oat Latte.

Little Café on Robson

Address: 1258 Robson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-258-2658

