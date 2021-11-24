We are all about the magical local outdoor activities this year, but sometimes, a cozy vibe just hits the spot on a cooler, darker day in Vancouver.

Thank goodness that Glowbal Restaurant’s new Winter Wonderland-themed patio has arrived.

The downtown Vancouver restaurant just got a seriously festive holiday makeover, and Dished Vancouver was the first to check it out.

The West Georgia Street eatery has transformed its sprawling patio into a Christmas-themed delight, complete with cozy booths, toasty fireplaces, and of course, seasonal decor like snow-kissed wreaths, fully trimmed Christmas trees, and twinkly miniature lights.

A winter wonderland in the heart of the city, this spot is not just a picture-perfect place to snap a photo for Instagram.

Glowbal’s introduced a selection of festive-friendly libations like Mulled Wine, Gingerbread Eggnog, and Jingle Juice, to name a few.

It also features overhead heaters, privacy screens, and awnings for full protection from the elements.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dished Vancouver (@dishedvancouver)

“All of us at Glowbal are thrilled to help people embrace the spirit of the season and get together again at last with friends and family after a year where we were forced to forgo familiar holiday celebrations,” says Emad Yacoub, CEO at Glowbal Restaurant Group.

Be sure to head here for the heaters, delicious sips, and tasty food to get yourself into the holiday spirit.

Glowbal Restaurant is open for lunch, dinner, and happy hour service daily from 11:30 am until late, and for weekend brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 10:30 am.

Who are you bringing to a holiday-themed happy hour here?

Make your reservations now!

Glowbal

Address: 590 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-602-0835

Instagram