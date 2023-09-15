Escape to these hidden gems this fall just a few hours from Vancouver (PHOTOS)

When it comes to a perfect travel escape, BC’s coast has so much to offer.

And while stunning spots like Victoria and Tofino might get the attention, for those who truly want to relax and unplug, there are some hidden gems that are perfect for that quiet retreat, and they are only a short flight or ferry away.

The east coast of Vancouver Island is sheltered from the open ocean and allows for a whole different experience for beach town appeal. Parksville is located just a short trip from Vancouver, and north of it sits Qualicum Beach — two oceanside spots with boundless appeal for the weary traveller.

Here are four reasons to visit Vancouver Island’s Parksville and Qualicum Beach.

The offbeat attractions

A Pop Cult Museum, likely where you’d least expect it, is nestled away in Qualicum Beach in the heart of the business district.

Peter Ducommun, owner of PD’s Hot Shop in Vancouver, has taken his boards from the mainland and turned the back of his skate shop on the island into a museum.

Showcasing snowboards, skateboards, and bikes, you never really know what you could find.

Skull Skates / PD’s Hot Shop

Address: 164 W 2nd Avenue, Qualicum Beach

The awe-inspiring nature

Whether you want to check out wildlife with a guide or go rogue, this area supports both activities as long as you know where to start.

If you are more interested in taking your “binos” out to check out eagles and other birds solo, one of the best places to go is the Rathtrevor Beach Provincial Park.

The fall migratory season offers plenty of action, and if you are really keen, you can expand your horizons to the Parksville Qualicum Beach Wildlife Management Area Bird Trail.

You might even see a Trumpeter Swan!

For those looking to learn more about the West Coast wildfire, the North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre is a non-profit organization that rehabilitates injured or abandoned animals from the rainforest region. This includes orphaned black bear cubs, eagles, and a rare white raven.

North Island Wildlife Recovery Centre

Address: 1240 Leffler Road, Errington

Hours: Open daily from 9 am to 4:30 pm

Chat with the locals

Art brings people together, and one community-led gathering place might be the best spot to pick people’s brains if you are looking for more tips and history of the area.

The Old School House Arts Centre offers performances and other events, but if you only have an hour or so, you can pop in and meet one of the many artists in residence who are creating a new masterpiece in front of your eyes as well as tour the gallery.

Or head to the glass-blowing shop of well-known Vancouver artist Robert Held, who moved to the island for love and has set up an incredible shop to house his latest offerings.

Robert Held Art Glass also hosts demonstrations as artists complete the pieces before your eyes.

Robert Held Art Glass

Address: 708 East Island Highway, Parksville

Take your relaxation to a new level

After your adventures, you can relax in a world-class spa that goes beyond the typical hotel room offerings.

Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort & Conference Centre allows guests a choice of a log cabin stay or a modern oceanview suite, so no matter what your travel style, you can relax in comfort.

Take advantage of the resort’s incredible Grotto Spa, voted the top spa in Western Canada, hidden among 22 forested acres. If you visit mid-week in the fall, you could get a discount rate.

Eat at the spa’s The Treetop Tapas & Grill restaurant in a robe for a very liberating experience.

Tigh-Na-Mara Seaside Spa Resort & Conference Centre

Address: 1155 Resort Drive, Parksville

Are you escaping Vancouver this fall? Let us know where in the comments!

The author of this story was hosted by the Parksville Qualicum Beach Tourism Association.