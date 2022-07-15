Richmond is home to plenty of incredible restaurants and dining destinations, some of them incredibly popular, some of them a little more under the radar.

What the Metro Vancouver city also has in abundance is some seriously amazing food courts.

No longer just depressing rows of fast food chains or less-than-appetizing buffet tables, the mall food court is a bona fide treasure trove of incredible eats.

You can basically throw a rock and you’re guaranteed to hit a good food court in Richmond – almost all of which, by the way, only have independent and family-run food kiosks inside.

You won’t find a KFC here, but you will find the best Hong Kong-style breakfast, Taiwanese beef rolls, and crispy but chewy bubble waffles.

Among these foodie destination malls and food courts is Parker Place, a ’90s-era mall that is probably off-the-radar for most unless you’re a local or are seriously tapped into Richmond’s food scene.

This mall features pretty much everything you need for an amazing meal, whether you plan to cook at home or eat in the food court.

It would take days (or a really long, indulgent afternoon) to try everything in Parker Place, but here are a few must-try spots to check out on your first visit.

Parker Place (Aberdeen) Meat & BBQ

This butcher shop and deli is known by locals as the place to go for BBQ pork, duck, soy sauce chicken, and other BBQ-style meats. You can buy meats to go for big feasts at home (including either small or medium-sized whole roasted pigs) or grab a take-away portion of BBQ pork on rice to eat right then and there.

Red Label Produce

Stop by here for super affordable and fresh produce, from bamboo shoots to bitter melon to several varieties of choy. Pair this with your roasted BBQ from next door and you have the perfect dinner.

People travel from all over the place just to stop by this Singapore-style jerky spot, hidden inside the mall’s food court. Mai Mei makes beef, pork, salmon, and chicken jerky, always made fresh by hand. There’s no website or social media presence to speak of for this place, but that’s how you know it’s really good.

This is a must-stop spot for soy-based desserts, including soy soft serve ice cream and the signature ice soy pudding with red bean-filled boba.

Lai Taste

This counter service spot dishes out quick Vietnamese dishes like banh mi and pho at affordable prices.

Tasty Veggie Kitchen

This place, which is relatively new in the mall, is a must for vegetarians or anyone looking to take a break from meat. You can grab a variety of veggies served over either noodles or rice, all at super affordable prices.

Rainbow Cafe

Serving up probably the best Hong Kong-style bubble waffle in the Lower Mainland, Rainbow Cafe has been run by the same family for 26 years. This is probably why the recipe is so good – there’s been plenty of time to perfect it. The waffles are crispy on the outside and chewy in the centre and are perfect eaten warm from the bag while walking around the rest of the mall.

Joy’s Taiwanese Food

This fantastic spot serves delicious items like chili wontons, beef scallion pancake rolls, deep-fried salt and pepper chicken, and salted veggie and shredded pork soup.

Stop by here for a refreshing, yogurt-based drink. Ricey Yogurt has a multi-grain series and a fresh fruit series, with smoothie flavours like mango and passionfruit yogurt, lychee rose with aloe, and salted caramel hazelnut. Oh, and all the yogurt is made fresh in-house, too.