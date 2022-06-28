Victoria is home to a ton of great food options, charming historical destinations, and exciting new concept spots opening up all the time.

Sometimes, though, you just have to check out the old-school places that have been around for a while – the tried and true restaurants and diners that long-time locals know are worth checking out.

The Dutch Bakery & Diner is one such place.

Located at 718 Fort Street in Victoria, this family-owned bakery has been serving the community its pastries and diner eats since 1956.

In addition to having a full bakery display case of all its special house-made goodies – think Nanaimo bars, lemon custard tarts, apple slices, and various savoury treats – The Dutch Bakery is also a full-service diner.

This cute spot is filled to the brim with homey touches, like decorative blue and white Dutch plates displayed on the walls, red booth seating, and classic laminate diner tables.

It also serves all-day breakfast with cozy offerings like muffins, a full breakfast plate, omelettes, and uitsmyter – Dutch-style ham and eggs.

You can also make reservations for a special occasion afternoon tea here and enjoy some of the sweet treats from the bakery alongside cold sandwiches and hot tea. The diner offers a coffee and dessert special every day from 2 to 5 pm, too.

Grab an assortment of its baked goods and they’ll be packed up in a bright pink box – an iconic sign that you’ve visited the long-time Victoria destination.

Address: 718 Fort Street, Victoria

Phone: 250-385-1012

Instagram