We have even more good food and beverage news for you, Vancouver. Parallel 49 Brewing Company has revealed its incredible outdoor space will officially be reopening for the warmer months.

The East Vancouver brewery and tasting room’s 100-seat beer garden was first unveiled last spring and quickly became a super popular spot to head for a brew and some sunshine.

In addition to being a total sun trap, this oasis is surrounded by Japanese maples, brewery tanks, hanging Edison lightbulbs, and even boasts a view of the mountains.

This space has some amazing features and we can’t wait to pop down to enjoy a flight (or two) at the brewery once it officially launches.

You can find the Parallel 49 Brewing company’s beer garden open on April 22.

Looking for more outstanding outdoor spaces? Check out our running list of 190+ patios to visit all around Vancouver this spring and summer.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739

Instagram