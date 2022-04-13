FoodBoozeRestaurants & BarsPatiosFood EventsFood News

Parallel 49 Brewing Company to reopen 100-seat beer garden this month

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
Apr 13 2022, 11:05 pm
Parallel 49 Brewing Company to reopen 100-seat beer garden this month
Courtesy Parallel 49 Brewing Company
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Park Pub

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

The Park Pub
Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant

Asian, Seafood

Sugarless.Cafe - Keto / Low-Carb restaurant
Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood

Asian, Fast-Food

Chef Hung Taiwanese Beef Noodle EXPRESS - Brentwood
Beach Ave Bar and Grill

Burgers, Seafood

Beach Ave Bar and Grill
Tap & Barrel Shipyards

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Shipyards
Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

Fast-Food

Hi Five Chicken (Kingsway)

We have even more good food and beverage news for you, Vancouver. Parallel 49 Brewing Company has revealed its incredible outdoor space will officially be reopening for the warmer months.

The East Vancouver brewery and tasting room’s 100-seat beer garden was first unveiled last spring and quickly became a super popular spot to head for a brew and some sunshine.

In addition to being a total sun trap, this oasis is surrounded by Japanese maples, brewery tanks, hanging Edison lightbulbs, and even boasts a view of the mountains.

Parallel 49 Beer Garden

Courtesy Parallel 49

Parallel 49 Beer Garden

Courtesy Parallel 49

This space has some amazing features and we can’t wait to pop down to enjoy a flight (or two) at the brewery once it officially launches.

You can find the Parallel 49 Brewing company’s beer garden open on April 22.

Parallel 49 Beer Garden

Courtesy Parallel 49

Looking for more outstanding outdoor spaces? Check out our running list of 190+ patios to visit all around Vancouver this spring and summer.

Parallel 49 Brewing Company

Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2739

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Booze
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Patios
+ Food Events
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT