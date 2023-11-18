PacifiCan announces headquarters in Surrey City Centre

The federal government’s economic development agency for British Columbia has officially established its headquarters in Surrey.

The Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, more commonly referred to as PacifiCan, announced today that its headquarters would be located at Station Tower, 13401 108 Avenue, which is immediately adjacent to SkyTrain Gateway Station within Surrey City Centre.

“Our new PacifiCan headquarters will respond to local priorities, invest in innovative ideas, and support community goals to better serve the needs of our province. By connecting communities, entrepreneurs, and innovators to economic opportunities, PacifiCan is propelling BC forward,” said Harjit Sajjan, the minister responsible for PacifiCan.

PacifiCan told Daily Hive Urbanized that its headquarters spans 15,000 sq ft, and that its workforce has now reached 205 employees, which includes regional staff located elsewhere in BC.

In 2021, the federal government launched PacifiCan by splitting Western Economic Diversification Canada into two agencies, with PacifiCan serving BC and establishing the new Prairies Economic Development Canada (PrairiesCan) for the needs of Alberta, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

Over PacifiCan’s first two years, the agency’s strategic investments and programs supported over 450 projects, spurred over 7,600 jobs, achieved $580 million in revenue growth, and helped over 3,000 small- and medium-sized businesses.

According to the most recent budget, PacifiCan has a heightened budget of $255 million for the 2022-23 fiscal year, which will fall to $136 million in 2023-24, and to $109 million in 2024-25 due to the end of one-time pandemic relief and recovery programs.

Some of PacifiCan’s most notable investments include $20 million to date towards improving the attractions and infrastructure of the PNE, $10 million to Science World towards critical upgrades to building systems and dome improvements, including the overhaul of the dome lights, and $1.8 million to improve Vancouver Chinatown attractions.

Today, PacifiCan announced it made $4.7 million in investments towards 46 projects by 37 companies working in the healthtech sector.