Turned-over cars, an overgrowth of plant life, and general devastation are painting parts of Vancouver a shade of doom; thankfully, it’s just for filming The Last of Us season two.

The apocalyptic vibes have come to Coal Harbour’s Harbour Green Park for a shoot. The Park Board revealed the seaside green space would be closed to the public for filming earlier this week.

While the City of Vancouver couldn’t reveal exactly what the shooting was for to Daily Hive, film crews at the scene confirmed they were filming a project called Mega Sword. A sign on the set also stated Mega Sword was filming, a name that also appears on CreativeBC’s Production List.

Earlier this year, just after production on the second season of the hit HBO show began, Hollywood North Buzz reported Mega Sword was the working title for The Last of Us.

Harbour Green Park, located at 1199 West Cordova Street, will be closed between July 25 and July 27.

“Traffic along the seawall will be temporarily diverted. Cyclists, pedestrians, and other seawall users are asked to exercise caution and observe all signage in the area,” the Vancouver Park Board said in a release.

Daily Hive was on the scene last night, and some folks were asked to dismount from their bicycles for the partial seawall bike path closure.

If you were planning on heading to the park, don’t fret. Only certain portions of the park are closed.

A few users on X have shared photos and footage of the filming taking place over the last week, including this shot of an alley in downtown Vancouver.

They’ve been filming in the back alley on Seymour/Nelson too pic.twitter.com/ESyxIywmyM — Devan Koshal (@dvnkshl) July 25, 2024

A Reddit post with a picture of the same alley reveals some of the production crew and what appears to be one of the show’s main stars, Bella Ramsey, who plays Ellie.

(Click on the photo below to uncover the spoiler).

Fans who are pumped for the show won’t have to wait much longer to see post-apocalyptic Vancouver disguised as Seattle on screen. While there’s no official release date yet, producers have shared that the second season should be released sometime in 2025.

If you’re a superfan and have played The Last of Us: Part II videogame, some folks on this The Last of Us subreddit have theories about what these scenes might be portraying.