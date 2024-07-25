Vancouver’s own Ryan Reynolds and Australia’s Hugh Jackman faced off in a battle of hot wings and national pride on the hit YouTube series First We Feast: Hot Ones.

Both actors, playing fan-favourite heroes Deadpool and Wolverine in the impending Marvel release, were on the latest episode of Hot Ones, which was released on Thursday morning.

At one point during the 25-minute hot wing extravaganza, host Sean Evans pitted co-stars against each other and asked them which country was better in several categories. The stars were mostly humble and generous but, at one point, nearly came to comical blows in defence of their home countries.

Before the questions pertaining to national pride came up, Evans asked Reynolds a very specific question that the Deadpool star found a little alarming.

Evans asked Reynolds what the worst injury he experienced was as a forklift driver at a Safeway in Vancouver. Evans even knew the street the Safeway was located on. Reynolds responded that he hurt his ankle.

During the Australia vs. Canada part of the episode, both Hollywood stars were struggling with the amount of hot sauce they had consumed.

The first question was, “Which country has produced better films?”

After mulling it over for several seconds, Reynolds and Jackman both voted for Australia.

Then came a question about the best seafood, which caused a rift between the actors. Jackman voted for Australia, while Reynolds voted for Canada.

“Oh, shush your mouth. Shut your filthy mouth,” Reynolds quipped, seeing Jackman raise up the Australian side of his paddle.

“Ryan, are you thinking about maybe the salmon out of British Columbia or something?” Evans asked Reynolds.

“That salmon is pretty awesome,” Jackman chimed in.

At a screening event in Toronto earlier this week, Jackman told Daily Hive that he loved the Japanese food in Vancouver.

Evans then asked which country has better scenery, which caused another mini rift.

“That’s tricky,” Reynolds said, but both he and Jackman agreed that Canada was the answer.

Australia also won for better slang.

Throughout the Hot Ones episode, you could see the bond between Jackman and Reynolds, which should excite folks who will be watching the highly anticipated Deadpool and Wolverine release tomorrow.

After the question period, Jackman offered his apologies to both the nations of Canada and Australia because he couldn’t remember any of the questions that were asked of him just minutes prior.

“Having a physical nervous breakdown on camera is fun,” Reynolds said after the credits rolled.

Do you agree with the actors’ responses to the questions about their respective nations?