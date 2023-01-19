NewsShoppingCurated

Thousands of Drake fans wait in line for hours at Toronto OVO warehouse sale (VIDEOS)

What would you do for a discounted OVO sweater? How about waiting in line for at least four hours in the middle of a weekday?

In true Toronto fashion, this is precisely what thousands of locals experienced this week, facing excruciating wait times in the freezing rain to get in on the 2023 OVO warehouse sale.

Lines of dedicated Drake and/or OVO fans snaked inside the Metro Toronto Convention Centre this week, preparing to hunt for reduced-price sneakers and hats from the Drake-owned fashion brand.

The first sale day was Wednesday, January 18 and saw hundreds, if not thousands, waiting outside for the chance to get in on the savings, clogging up sidewalks in the early morning hours, with a gigantic line already formed by 5:30 am.

Reports claim that some queued as early as 4:30 am, willing to sacrifice sleep to save a few bucks on last season’s grey hooded sweatshirts.

But as the second day of the sale kicked off, crowds were noticeably smaller.

There’s also a chance that the stock has already been thoroughly picked over by the most dedicated OVO fans, leaving behind the scraps for those who couldn’t give up five-plus hours of their lives to stand in line on a Wednesday morning.

Stock will be replaced daily, but there is no guarantee if or when inventory will run out, according to Style Democracy, the hosts of the sale. There are also specific product purchasing limitations, giving everyone a somewhat better chance to grab their own owl-branded T-shirt.

Of course, those limitations probably won’t stop shoppers from showing up, seeing as people in Toronto willingly line up for hours for overpriced cake slices a la the Carlos Bake Shop vending machine fiasco back in 2019.

This OVO warehouse sale always draws gigantic crowds and lines in Toronto, but also begs the question, are the discounts really that worth it?

Looking at the evidence posted on social media by deal-hungry merch fans, signs clearly point to “yes.”

