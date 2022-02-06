Ottawa declares state of emergency as "Freedom Convoy" protests drag on

The situation in Canada’s capital has reached a new level amid “Freedom Convoy” demonstrations.

On Sunday, February 6 after two weeks of ongoing demonstrations in the city, Mayor Jim Watson officially declared a state of emergency.

“Declaring a state of emergency reflects the serious danger and threat to the safety and security of residents posed by the ongoing demonstrations and highlights the need for support from other jurisdictions and levels of government,” reads a press release from the city.

“It also provides greater flexibility within the municipal administration to enable the City of Ottawa to manage business continuity for essential services for its residents and enables a more flexible procurement process, which could help purchase equipment required by frontline workers and first responders.”

For more information, visit: https://t.co/1ga2tHegDd pic.twitter.com/UO3hdSnQeq — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) February 6, 2022

The announcement comes just after Ottawa Police Service revealed its enforcement response by the numbers, including the fact that there have been over 200 calls to a hate-line hotline alone.

Police also took to Twitter to remind the public that anyone found trying to bring “material supports” to demonstrators could be subject to arrest.

IMPORTANT: Anyone attempting to bring material supports (gas, etc.) to the demonstrators could be subject to arrest. Enforcement is underway. #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/tp4e5d2xe1 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) February 6, 2022

The protests have been denounced by the Canadian Trucking Alliance, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and many other ledaers.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump and US Senator Ted Cruz have shown support.

Now, Ottawa is officially under a state of emergency, and those who live there have been surrounded by honking demonstrators disrupting traffic and more for weeks.

Reminder: Residents can continue to check our online traffic map for up-to-date information on traffic delays and disruptions due to the demonstrations. Visit here: https://t.co/yQy1eYQxCC and select ‘incidents’ to see all current impacts. pic.twitter.com/Nw4i7dQ5KZ — City of Ottawa (@ottawacity) February 6, 2022

