What's open on the Labour Day long weekend in Vancouver

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Labour Day long weekend is coming up, so we’ve prepared a handy guide on what’s open in Vancouver.

For many, Labour Day marks the spiritual end of summer as we know it, as the last long weekend of the season.

This could mean a last visit to the lake, the beach, the cabin, or simply enjoying an extra day to sleep in and laze about.

We also know that a day off can mean an extra chance to run errands, visit attractions, and pick up supplies for whatever you have planned.

As usual, government offices, including Canada Post and City Hall, will be closed, as will banks and libraries.

Here’s what’s open on Monday, September 6 in Vancouver.

Attractions

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Malls

The following malls are open – refer to their websites for specific hours: