Costco FREE food samples are back and people are loving it

There was a void in the lives of Costco members when the popular big-box retail store suspended its free samples.

Walking around the aisles and waiting to see which free samples awaited us at every turn was one of the small joys in life many of us took for granted.

It was understandable and essential for shoppers’ health, but Costco’s free food sample program recently returned, and we couldn’t be happier about it.

“When I was a kid, we would have a “Costco brunch,” wrote one user on Reddit.

“I forgot this was even a thing,” wrote another.

The samples are often foods we’ve tried before, with one user making light of that fact, saying, “I like how of all things, they sample bacon lol. What is this ‘bacon’ you speak of? I suppose I better give this a taste.”

Another user had a more enthusiastic reaction when seeing the samples again, commenting, “No lie seeing this the first time during Covid brought tears to my eyes. Like the pandemic really hit me when they couldn’t hand out samples anymore at Costco.”

“Me and my dad used to go on the weekends just to eat the samples. Sometimes they would have so many it would be enough for afternoon coffee,” said another user.

Sure, the appliances, furniture, groceries, home appliances, office products, sports, electronics, and so much more at a great cost might be why you go to Costco…but the sample is the best part.

Seeing the blue-apron-wearing greeters in front of sample stands is enough to tear our eyes.

“Who needs dinner when you’ve got Costco samplers!” posted another Reddit user.

And if all of those samples just make you even more hungry?

Grab one of the legendary soft-serve ice creams, pizza slices, or steamed hot dogs.