Another class-action lawsuit filed in Canada over deadly salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes

Another class-action lawsuit has been filed over a salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes that has killed seven people in Canada.

Slater Vecchio launched the class-action lawsuit against Mexican cantaloupe brand Malichita and two US food companies in BC on Monday.

Last November, Health Canada issued a recall for Malichita brand cantaloupes after tests showed traces of salmonella.

The recall was then extended to Rudy brand cantaloupes and products made using recalled cantaloupes and other fruits that may have been processed alongside them, including watermelon, honeydew, pineapple, and fruit trays.

The law firm filed a similar suit in Quebec last month on behalf of a Montreal man who suffered severe abdominal cramping and vomiting after eating cantaloupes, which was confirmed to be a result of salmonella.

The BC suit has been filed on behalf of resident Adam Ansari. He bought a fruit cup containing cantaloupe from Save-on-Foods.

Hours after eating the fruit, he experienced “symptoms consistent with salmonella poisoning,” according to the claim.

As of December 22, the Public Health Agency of Canada has reported 164 laboratory-confirmed cases of salmonella poisoning linked to cantaloupes. Of these cases, 61 have been hospitalized.

There have been at least 111 affected Canadians in Quebec and 18 in BC, according to PHAC.

Who can take part in this class action over salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes?

Slater Vecchio says anyone who has purchased or consumed any cantaloupes or related fruit products that were recalled due to salmonella contamination can take part in this class action.

It advises Canadians who have bought the contaminated cantaloupes but haven’t eaten them to preserve evidence of purchase if possible. This includes keeping a copy of a receipt or taking a time-stamped photo of the cantaloupes or fruit products.

“Monitor your health and the health of others. Seek medical treatment as appropriate,” said the law firm.

You can fill out the contact form here if the class action applies to you.