Whether in Ontario, BC, or Alberta, you’ve probably felt the pinch of food inflation while shopping at your local Walmart or No Frills for groceries.

But few things compare to the uber-expensive groceries in Nunavut.

One Canadian TikToker documented her shock while buying groceries in Canada’s northernmost territory.

“I just moved to Iqaluit, Nunavut, from Toronto, and loving all the new surprises here,” Lindy, who goes by the username @lindysaldova on the app, shared in a video.

The camera pans around to show what appears to be a regular supermarket. Lindy does not mention the name of the store, but it appears to be a Northmart location.

A closer look at the unassuming aisles reveals that prices here are far from ordinary.

“Life in Iqaluit, Nunavut, part two, grocery edition,” reads the caption.



The first item we see is a 2.63-litre jug of Tropicana orange juice with lots of pulp. In Iqaluit, people pay $19.99 for the same item that only costs $7.78 at a Walmart in Ontario.

A 638-gram bag of Furlani Garlic Toast costs $13.78 in Iqaluit; the same item costs $4.97 in Ontario.

If you’re looking for a quick snack in Toronto, a 636-gram bag of Pillsbury pizza bites costs $7.38, while the same pack costs over $10 more in Iqaluit — a shocking $17.59.

You can add flavour to your morning cup of coffee with International Delight Coffee Creamer for just $5.78 in Toronto, but the price of the same 946-ml bottle in Iqaluit is about double at $11.59.

If you have a sweet tooth, you can buy a 1.66 litre of Breyers Reese’s ice cream for $4.99. In Iqaluit, you might want to skip dessert — the same tub costs an eye-watering $21.59.

At a Walmart in Ontario, a 380-gram bag of Pillsbury Pizza Pops with four pizza snacks is just $3.97. In Iqaluit, it costs almost $10 more at $13.69.

Ultimately, it looks like Lindy limited her purchases to just five items, but the final cost was a whopping $75.

The cost of food in this northern territory is notoriously high.