Coquitlam is about to get an exciting new spot to check out.

On & Off Kitchen and Bar is set to open soon at 2662 Austin Avenue in Coquitlam.

The new restaurant has yet to share many details about what we can expect, but based on its Instagram account, On & Off will be serving up brunch and wine.

So far, the interiors are looking European-influenced, with wood-panelled walls, olive-green banquette seating, and imported Italian tile work throughout.

Stay tuned for more details on this space as they’re revealed!

On & Off Kitchen and Bar

Address: 2662 Austin Avenue, Coquitlam

