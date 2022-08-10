Bamboo World Kitchen opened its flagship location in Vancouver at 2690 Granville Street in February, and now, its second outpost has launched.

This concept promises to be a place that’s passionate about supporting local organic growers, farmers, and artisans in and around the Vancouver area.

Its menu offers a selection of bowls, wraps, steamed dumplings, smoothies, and salads too. The restaurant will use steam as its primary method of cooking.

Veggie lovers will be thrilled to hear there will be plant-based options up for order as well.

On top of the thoughtfully sourced grub, expect packaging that is Earth-friendly, recycled, and biodegradable from this new spot.

Folks can enjoy flavours from the Pacific Northwest, Mexico, Vietnam, Thailand, India, Japan, Italy, and the Mediterranean, according to its website.

You can find the new Bamboo World Kitchen at 794 West Broadway in Vancouver.

Bamboo World Kitchen

Address: 794 West Broadway, Vancouver

Instagram