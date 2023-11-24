I'm from the Okanagan and here's what I don't get about Vancouver winters

It’s the time of year when I remind myself that I’m from the Okanagan, and some things that happen during the winter months in Vancouver just seriously make no sense to me.

In the snowy season, I notice a distinct difference between people from the Okanagan, like myself, and those from bigger cities in BC.

Without further ado, here are some questions I have about how Vancouver handles the colder months.

How come hardly anyone has snow tires?

This needs no introduction or explanation, but I’m going to try anyway. It always blew my mind when I heard that some people do not seasonally change their car tires or do it so late in the season.

The argument is usually, “It’s Vancouver. We barely get snow here.” The word barely confirms that Vancouver has snow days, even if it is for an inch and a half of snow.

Even buses don’t have snow tires!

According to the provincial government, snow tires are required for the safety of winter drivers. Most highways in BC require all vehicles to use winter tires until the arrival of the spring season.

I realize most don’t put them on because many drivers don’t plan to leave the city, but it still snows here; we are still in Canada.

Why does the city shut down on a snowy day?

When I was living in the Okanagan, there were only two snow days in my life that I can recall. One was when I was very young; it was -30°C and snowed for two days straight. The other was in 2015, when it took four days of non-stop snow for them to close down the schools and city services.

I can’t quite wrap my head around the entire city shutting down for barely an inch of snow.

Did you want to take the bus today? Well, sorry, there’s snow on the ground.

How is everyone okay with a snowless winter?

Snow can be a real pain, but there is something beautiful about it, and for snow lovers, it can be a bit depressing when it doesn’t snow in the winter.

I understand many love Vancouver for the milder temperatures, but at least with snow, you will have something to do, like cross-country skiing, bonfires in the woods, or snowshoeing right in your backyard or on your sidewalk.

The Okanagan turns into a Winter Wonderland, but Vancouver at Christmas is most often raining instead.

Where are the plows?

This has got to be the most frustrating thing I’ve encountered so far.

As we all know, winter comes around every year, but why does it seem like a surprise for many, including city snow-clearing teams?

I’m left wondering why my street is unplowed days, or even weeks after a snowfall and some spots I know never got plowed and the snow remained a hazard until it warmed up.

I’m not the only one; many complain about it each time the flakes fly.

According to the City of Vancouver, the city spends about $4 million a year on snow removal, whereas other cities like Toronto and Montreal spend significantly more.

Plus, the Burrard and Cambie Bridges aren’t even priority one snow-clearing routes, which seems strange to me.

This video was sent into @DailyHiveVan and show a creative pushing system on the Cambie Street Bridge yesterday during the snow. Credit Sasha Ruban #vancouver #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/Zgd0vDK2L5 — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) December 22, 2022

I’ve said it before, and I’ll repeat it: we’re still in Canada; snow and cold are inevitable, so why does it always come as a shock to Vancouver?

And will this winter be any different?

Do you find these things puzzling as I do? Let me know in the comments below.