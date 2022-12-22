"Complete failure": Vancouver's plow woes persist while PoCo brags it's 100% cleared (VIDEO)

Cambie Street Bridge in Vancouver on December 21 (Sasha Ruban) | Burrard & Broadway in Vancouver on December 21, 2022 (Cheryl Ziola)

Many have taken to social media to compare or complain about the snow cleanup efforts in Vancouver to other cities after Tuesday’s major snowfall.

It comes as one of Vancouver’s neighbours is bragging about a 100% snow plow success rate: Port Coquitlam.

Mayor Brad West says as of Wednesday, all priority 1, 2, and 3 routes have been cleared in his city.

“Our focus will now be spot cleaning & lane widening over the course of the day, along with ice control as temperatures drop,” West wrote on Twitter.

Please report anything requiring City attention via 📲the PoCo Sort & Report app

💻https://t.co/s4qUu0frjh or

📞 604.927.3111 — Brad West (@BradWestPoCo) December 21, 2022

The idea that even sidestreets are cleared is a dream many, many Vancouverites might not see for some time. Plus, Port Coquitlam is still picking up green waste while many other cities have called it off temporarily, including Vancouver.

This video was sent into @DailyHiveVan and show a creative pushing system on the Cambie Street Bridge yesterday during the snow. Credit Sasha Ruban #vancouver #bcstorm pic.twitter.com/Zgd0vDK2L5 — Claire Fenton (@Ceeceefenton) December 22, 2022

But how does Vancouver compare? Many are weighing in.

NewWestminster looks great whereas Vancouver horrible. Plus didnt see any plows most of yesterday morning. Someone there should be fired, been saying this for past few yrs they always fail fail fail, quit saying you’re ready when you’re not. Complete failure. pic.twitter.com/EnN3iiAs7T — Richard Yeh (@Richard42607505) December 21, 2022

One Twitter user was able to compare it firsthand, travelling between Vancouver to the North Shore on Wednesday.

Cheryl Ziola said that while major routes like Burrard Street and Broadway were pretty slick and slushy, she did see “five city workers clearing the bike lane.”

Adding, “ambulances and buses can’t take bike lanes.”

I counted five city workers clearing the bike lane on Burrard shortly after first pic. Not all pictured here. Of note, ambulances and buses can’t take bike lanes and need clear arterial routes. @bcparamedics pic.twitter.com/j5S6NFDks9 — Cheryl Ziola (@CherylZiola) December 21, 2022

Esplanade North Van just before Lonsdale Ave. Bare pavement too! pic.twitter.com/W917xxpzLo — Cheryl Ziola (@CherylZiola) December 21, 2022

Others are downright mad.

“Main Roads in #Vancouver 24 hours post snow fall are a disgrace. I expected to hear plows all last night in the city and it was dead quiet,” Twitter user Mark Morabito wrote in part.

Others were angered that Granville Street, essentially the throughway for thousands of motorists from north to south, was similar to a skating rink-like conditions despite the snowfall ending more than 24 hours ago.

NewWestminster looks great whereas Vancouver horrible. Plus didnt see any plows most of yesterday morning. Someone there should be fired, been saying this for past few yrs they always fail fail fail, quit saying you’re ready when you’re not. Complete failure. pic.twitter.com/EnN3iiAs7T — Richard Yeh (@Richard42607505) December 21, 2022

The City of Vancouver says it is doing what it can.

“Crews have been plowing and salting priority routes, including on Granville Street, 24 hours a day in response to this week’s significant snowfall event,” Amy Sidwell, Manager of Street Operations told Daily Hive.

“Given the significance of this event in terms of the amount of snow that fell and the extended cold temperatures, citizens should anticipate residual snow and/or slush on the roads as crews continue their work,” Sidwell said.

OK, no more of this “Ha ha, #Vancouver drivers” shite. I was just helping push a delivery van on Chilco Street. That road is straight ice–a skating rink with snow on top. You’d need Rudolph and the sleigh to get through that. — Steve Burgess (@steveburgess1) December 22, 2022



“Coordinated planning is also underway for advance salt and/or brine treatments on our priority routes, including bus routes, bridges and arterials, in preparation for the forecast of additional snow on Thursday evening,” Sidwell added.

Vancouver remains under a cold weather warning, with another round of snow expected for Thursday night.