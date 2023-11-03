Why Mount Pleasant is the best Vancouver neighbourhood if you have a dog

What’s the best neighbourhood in Vancouver to own a dog?

If you live in Mount Pleasant, you know it’s not easy to resist the urge to own a dog.

Here are some of the reasons why the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has the upper paw when compared to other Metro Vancouver spots.

Dog-friendly amenities

Many landlords in Mount Pleasant are down with the canines, and the same goes for restaurants.

There is an abundance of dog-friendly restaurants in Mount Pleasant friendly amenities.

Uncle Abe’s, Steamworks Mount Pleasant, and Sing Sing are just some of the restaurants that let your furry friends come along for the adventure, and they’re all within walking distance from one another.

The only thing better than eating out at a nice restaurant is enjoying it with your dog. Some even have special menus made for dogs that you can order from. Whether it’s treats, water bowls, or particular jerky, your dog will be treated right while you enjoy a meal together.

People, parks, and pups

So many people live in Mount Pleasant, and you’re likely to find someone who’s out getting their dog’s daily steps in.

Take Dude Chilling Park, for instance; the dog-friendly on-leash park, accompanied by tennis and basketball courts, is a perfect setting for a game or to walk and relax with your dog.

It’s also great for your dog’s social life because there are tons of other dogs to interact with, so they will eventually know how to behave in a group.

Every other person has a pet

The pet life isn’t the easiest, and it’s nice to be surrounded by like-minded people who understand the struggles. Whether your dog isn’t fully trained or has a particular quirk, most people will be relatively understanding if your dog decides they want to run up to say hello.

It is also great because you can easily associate with the people with dogs, and if your schedules match up, you’ve found yourself a walking buddy.

Even if your schedules aren’t in tune, you can have someone take your pet out for a walk with them while you’re at work.

Quality of life

You know what they say: happy wife, happy life, but the same goes for your pet. Not only does it have pleasant in the name, but Mount Pleasant is one of the most bustling and unique neighbourhoods in Vancouver.

It’s central to almost everything, and its demographic is primarily young people. From our experience, it is one of the healthiest and most engaged neighbourhoods that Vancouver has to offer.