Here's your guide to the perfect weekend in the Okanagan Valley

It’s that time of year again — the sun has begun to show its beautiful face, the days are longer, and the idea of taking a road trip to wine country is starting to look better and better.

BC’s Okanagan Valley is a dream summer retreat destination. Its dry heat and winery-clad lakeside hills transport us into a Tuscan-like fantasy, and with endless ways to entertain ourselves in lavish lake-life luxuries, Kelowna — and its surrounding area — is a must-visit place for an escape.

So, to guide you on your inevitable journey to the interior, we’ve rounded up our suggestions — like hitting the beach or catching live music at the mountainside Grizzli Winery — for how to spend an amazing 48 hours in the sun-soaked Okanagan Valley.

Day 1

This chic coffee shop started as a home-built roaster in a backyard shed in downtown Kelowna before developing into a celebrity mobile coffee trailer. Now, the modern cafe in the North End of downtown boasts an impressive menu featuring sandwiches and carefully crafted luxury coffees (including rainbow lattes). What brighter way could there be to start your day?

Kelowna in the summer is all about the lake life. If you’re not literally on or in the lake, then you’re likely hanging beside it. Boyce-Gyro Beach Park is centrally located, has sand volleyball courts, and has a pristine swimming area. After a long lake day, return home, wash off all the sand (seriously, what’s better than that post-beach-day-shower before dinner?), and get ready to head out for an exciting evening in paradise.

It most definitely wouldn’t be a trip to wine country without a stop (or multiple) at a vineyard. This local hub embraces art, culture, and diversity, and is all about using good wine to bring people together.

Start your visit with an estate tour and wine tasting, where you’ll discover what happens behind the scenes of an estate winery in the Okanagan Valley’s premier growing region by exploring the vineyard and production areas. Your in-depth, one-hour tour will finish in a 20,000 sq ft tasting room for a seasonal wine flight accompanied by food pairings.

After your tour, stroll through the internationally renowned Grizzli Art Gallery which exhibits the works of contemporary Canadian artists — many of whom are Okanagan locals. What could be better than gazing at fabulous artwork while sipping on a glass of wine?

We answered our own question — watching live music at a mountainside estate. Once you’ve sipped, browsed, and perused, make sure to stay for the Grizzli Winery’s summer event series, Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard — featuring rotating musical acts and food trucks. At these events, you can relax on the gorgeous West Kelowna mountainside amongst talented musicians, and unwind in a paradisal outdoor vineyard pavilion. Catch some of the excitement on June 24, July 15, July 29, August 12, or September 2.

Day 2

This 2.6 km loop outside of Kelowna will wind you around various beautiful scenery, like a waterfall, Lake Okanagan, and the city. It’s a quick hike that won’t take too much time out of your day but will get your heart rate up — helping you sweat out some space for a much-deserved glass (or two) of wine later on.

Who doesn’t love fresh fruit in the morning? Second to wine, vibrant fruit orchards are what the Okanagan is known for — and Paynters Fruit Market, located in the heart of Westbank in the city of West Kelowna, has been family-owned and operated for over 100 years. With 35 acres of fresh fruit and veggies, this stop provides a bounty of fresh goods for you to grab, the perfect post-hike snack. Starting in mid-July, you can even pick from the orchard for yourself.

After a day of good food, movement, sun, lots of fun, and of course, wine, you’ll want to rest your head somewhere that keeps the vibe of your lavish vacation running. Hotel Eldorado is a luxurious resort along the shores of Lake Okanagan that dates back to 1926 and is known as a “hidden gem with old-world charm.” With stunning lakeside dining, Hotel El Dorado makes it easy for you to put a cap on your luxurious weekend away with an incredible meal.

Yeah, we’ve already mentally started packing our bags full of wine tasting, beach bumming, and trail hiking outfits too. Take advantage of all that the Okanagan has to offer this summer, and don’t miss Grizzli Winery’s summer event series, Golden Hour: Music in the Vineyard, through which tickets can be purchased here.

To learn more about the Grizzli Winery at grizzliwinery.com.