Alec Baldwin checks out a local food truck while filming in BC

Alec Baldwin’s Vancouver trip certainly got off to a rocky start.

In an Instagram post last week, the actor posted a selfie with a caption stating that delays left his plane stuck at an airport gate in Newark for six and a half hours.

In a follow-up selfie, he asked, “Why are US airlines so shitty? Sitting here for 7 and 1/2 hours.”

Luckily, it looks like things are looking up for the actor, who’s been spotted out and about in town while filming.

On Friday, Adrienne Peter, the owner of the Duncan-based Indigenous food truck Hungry Bubbas, shared photos on the set of Baldwin’s movie.

“Such an incredible experience catering to a cast and crew who spent the last two weeks filming in Duncan,” she stated in a Facebook post. “I got to cook for Alec Baldwin, Stephen Dorff, Clive Standen, Lucy Martin, Tom Welling, Lochlyn Munro, and more!”

Peter added that they provided forty meals twice a day for two weeks.

“The actors and crew were so appreciative daily,” wrote Peter.

According to the menu, Hungry Bubbas serves home-cut fries, poutine, hotdogs, bannock bacon cheeseburgers, bannock pizza, coconut curry on fries, as well as strawberries on bannock and whipped cream.

In addition to getting a taste of BC while filming, Baldwin managed to find time to unwind.

He was spotted playing golf at Bear Mountain Resort with Jesse Metcalfe and Tom Welling and even stopped to take photos with a local couple celebrating their anniversary.

Despite the rough start, it looks like the actor made the most of his time in BC.