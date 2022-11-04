A Vancouver cafe is officially in relocation mode after its current space is set to be torn down.

Noah’s Cafe – the small but well-regarded restaurant known for its innovative Japanese tapas-style small plates – announced this week that it will be relocating this month due to a “demolition clause” in its current lease.

The current address for Noah’s Cafe is 572 Davie Street – in the area straddling downtown Vancouver and Yaletown.

While the business has yet to share an exact address for the new space, it did say it will be “somewhere on Denman Street close to English Bay.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah’s Cafe (@noah.s_cafe)

Noah’s Cafe first opened at its current location on October 1, 2020 – nearly exactly two years ago – and quickly made a name for itself for its standout eats and exceptional cocktails.

The restaurant is currently working on the new West End spot and has yet to set an opening date, but plans to be able to reopen “probably sometime in November.”

Stay tuned for more details on the next phase of Noah’s.