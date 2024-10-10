Northern lights in BC may soon be among the strongest of the year

If you missed out on the dazzling northern lights show put on across BC earlier this year, the next few days are shaping up to give you a decent chance to see them again.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre, a G4 (severe) storm watch has been issued following a coronal mass ejection (CME), adding that watches at this level are “very rare.”

Per Space Weather Predication Center G4 Watch has been issued for October 10th/11th. This has not been issued since the May event earlier this year. pic.twitter.com/omwS0gqHK3 — Chris Wicklund Auroras (@Wicky_dubs_WX) October 9, 2024

The CME erupted from the Sun yesterday night, and the centre predicts it will arrive at Earth tomorrow.

A fast CME erupted from the Sun the evening of 8 Oct and is likely to arrive at Earth on 10 Oct. This CME has been analyzed and there is potential to reach G4 levels upon arrival and throughout CME passage. Visit https://t.co/89xOZCTfxh for the full story. pic.twitter.com/WpjSvmOxSS — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 9, 2024

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre also added that the aurora “may become visible over much of the northern half of the US, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.” That sounds like BC should be in for a VERY good view!

A G4 storm watch is currently anticipated for tomorrow, October 10, and Friday, October 11, with the last G4 event being issued back in May when Canada was dazzled by epic northern lights.

WATCH: Geomagnetic Storm Category G4 or Greater Predicted

Highest Storm Level Predicted by Day:

Oct 10: G4 (Severe) Oct 11: G4 (Severe) Oct 12: G1 (Minor)

Issue Time: 2024 Oct 09 1233 UTChttps://t.co/ZbtuNtIFJC — NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center (@NWSSWPC) October 9, 2024

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration daily charts, BC is within the likelihood of aurora visibility starting today. However, Northern BC will most likely be able to see the aurora more vividly.

However, Southern BC is likely to be more in luck on Thursday.

How is the forecast?

However, all of this depends on the weather, which will be a mixed bag.

Tonight, even if the auroras passed through Vancouver, we would not be able to see them as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts showers and partial clouds this evening.

Also, ECCC expects fog patches to develop after midnight.

Thursday night is a better night to see the lights as ECCC has predicted clear evenings until Saturday.

Earlier this year, an unusually strong geomagnetic storm allowed Metro Vancouver residents to see the northern lights through their phone cameras without needing to travel to places with less light pollution.

If you see a glimpse of the northern lights, we’d love to see your photos! Feel free to email us at [email protected].

With files from Laine Mitchell, Amir Ali and Nikitha Martins