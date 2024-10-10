NewsWeather

Northern lights in BC may soon be among the strongest of the year

DH Vancouver Staff
DH Vancouver Staff
|
Oct 10 2024, 12:28 am
Northern lights in BC may soon be among the strongest of the year
EB Adventure Photography/Shutterstock

If you missed out on the dazzling northern lights show put on across BC earlier this year, the next few days are shaping up to give you a decent chance to see them again.

According to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Centre, a G4 (severe) storm watch has been issued following a coronal mass ejection (CME), adding that watches at this level are “very rare.”

The CME erupted from the Sun yesterday night, and the centre predicts it will arrive at Earth tomorrow.

The NOAA’s Space Weather Prediction Centre also added that the aurora “may become visible over much of the northern half of the US, and maybe as far south as Alabama to northern California.” That sounds like BC should be in for a VERY good view!

A G4 storm watch is currently anticipated for tomorrow, October 10, and Friday, October 11, with the last G4 event being issued back in May when Canada was dazzled by epic northern lights.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration daily charts, BC is within the likelihood of aurora visibility starting today. However, Northern BC will most likely be able to see the aurora more vividly.

NOAA

NOAA

However, Southern BC is likely to be more in luck on Thursday.

How is the forecast?

bc aurora

Anzal Kamran Photography/Submitted

However, all of this depends on the weather, which will be a mixed bag.

Tonight, even if the auroras passed through Vancouver, we would not be able to see them as Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) predicts showers and partial clouds this evening.

Also, ECCC expects fog patches to develop after midnight.

Thursday night is a better night to see the lights as ECCC has predicted clear evenings until Saturday.

ECCC

Earlier this year, an unusually strong geomagnetic storm allowed Metro Vancouver residents to see the northern lights through their phone cameras without needing to travel to places with less light pollution.

If you see a glimpse of the northern lights, we’d love to see your photos! Feel free to email us at [email protected].

With files from Laine Mitchell, Amir Ali and Nikitha Martins

GET MORE VANCOUVER NEWS
Want to stay in the loop with more Daily Hive content and News in your area? Check out all of our Newsletters here.
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop