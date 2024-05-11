If you’ve been scrolling through your social pages, you’ve probably seen photos of the Aurora Borealis dazzling across BC’s skies last night.

The Northern Lights lit up the night yesterday, May 10, after an unusually strong geomagnetic storm caused the rare phenomenon. According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, it was the first solar storm of this strength since 2005.

Pictures from across the province showed the beautiful colours, with pink, purple, and green colours shining through.

British Columbians were in awe of the auroras and took to social media to share their amazement at the lights. Many users on X called it the best display they had ever seen.

As one user in Kootenay wrote, “Last night’s show took the top spot for the best Northern lights I’ve ever seen.”

Aurora Borealis – Kootenay Lake British Columbia, May 10, 2024. Last night’s show took the top spot for the best Northern lights I’ve ever seen. #Auroraborealis #NorthernLights pic.twitter.com/IFGOTwxjGh — Qualia Designs (@qualiadesigns) May 11, 2024

Another British Columbian called the lights “a spellbinding gift from the forces of nature.”

Breathtaking! Half an hour ago, a vivid aurora over British Columbia. pic.twitter.com/EdlOaRcnN8 — ceren (@1omurlukhikaye) May 11, 2024

Even the North Vancouver RCMP shared its love for the lights, sharing a post to X about the “perks” of shift work.

Shift work is tough and some of the nights are long… But it has its perks! #RCMP #aurora pic.twitter.com/80U9xRU1em — North Vancouver RCMP (@nvanrcmp) May 11, 2024

If you had an early night and missed the bright display yesterday, there’s some good news. A series of apps display aurora activity and can alert you when the aurora can be expected in an area nearby.

