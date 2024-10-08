Travelling to the US? Canada issues travel advisory due to Hurricane Milton

If you have a trip to Florida planned this week, you may want to reconsider. The Canadian government has issued a travel advisory to parts of the state due to Hurricane Milton.

US forecasters predict it will hit Florida’s west-central Gulf Coast late Wednesday or early Thursday morning.

It had reached Category 5 strength on Monday with sustained wind speeds of about 290 kmh. As of 10 am on Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) says the west coast of the Florida peninsula can expect a large area of “destructive” storm surge and “devastating” hurricane-force winds.

Forecasters say Milton will make landfall as a major hurricane around the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Ottawa advises Canadians to “avoid non-essential travel” to the Florida peninsula.

“The storm is likely to bring excessive rainfall and violent winds. It may cause flash flooding and landslides,” reads the travel advisory.

It applies to the following areas in Florida:

West Coast: from Chokoloskee to the mouth of the Suwanee River, including Tampa Bay Lake Okeechobee the Dry Tortugas



East coast: from the St. Lucie/Indian River County Line northward to mouth of the St. Mary’s River



Inland area of the Florida peninsula between the affected coastlines mentioned above

The Canadian government says Milton could severely disrupt essential services such as transportation, power, water, and food supply, telecom networks, emergency services, and medical care.

It advises Canadians who are already there to exercise caution, monitor local news and weather reports, and follow instructions from local authorities, including evacuation orders.

The NHC says Tuesday is the last full day for Florida residents to get their families and homes ready and evacuate if told to do so.

Hurricane #Milton Advisory 14A: Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters Find That Milton’S Intensity Has Rebounded. Today is the Last Full Day For Florida Residents to Get Their Families and Homes Ready and Evacuate If Told to Do So. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 8, 2024

The Canadian Hurricane Centre says there are no signs of Milton impacting weather in Canada.

Hurricane 🌀 Milton is forecast to impact Florida Wednesday evening. There are no signs of Milton impacting weather in Canada. Meanwhile, Hurricane Leslie in the middle of the Atlantic is also not expected to affect us. pic.twitter.com/QxBp2LReqH — ECCC Canadian Hurricane Centre (@ECCC_CHC) October 8, 2024

