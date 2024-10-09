Air Canada passengers were recently treated to nature’s version of in-flight entertainment as the northern lights shone brightly during a recent trip.
Darren McEwen captured a mesmerizing shot of the auroras through the plane’s window while flying from Toronto to Ottawa early Tuesday morning, just after midnight.
Some A+ @aircanada in-flight entertainment.#Ottawa #aurora #OnWx pic.twitter.com/h2RbkkxWJH
— ottguy (@ottguy) October 8, 2024
“Yes, was definitely the northern lights over eastern Ontario last night above the clouds…,” McEwen told Daily Hive.
He added that while the pilot didn’t announce that passengers would be able to see the auroras, he’s a self-proclaimed “meteorology geek and knew the chances were high.”
“You [could] put your face right to the windows to see them and cover the bright lights from the interior of the cabin,” noted McEwen.
Several X-users commented on McEwen’s post, commending him on his photography skills.
“That’s the coolest pic,” stated one commenter.
“Yours gets my vote – good capture, wow!” said another.
Air Canada even dropped McEwen a message, commenting with the “heart-eyes” emoji.
😍😍😍
— Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 8, 2024
The auroras were visible across Canada earlier this week, as many took to social media to post pictures of nature’s light show.
Spectators captured the northern lights in all their glory as they painted the skies with green, purple, and reddish-pink hues.
October 8, 2024 in SW Manitoba Canada#northernlights #aurora #Auroraborealis pic.twitter.com/tvPVG4iQBH
— Donna (@LachDonna) October 9, 2024
Last night’s #northernlights 📷 Greg Reely#Aurora #auroraborealis #northernlights #redoctober #mnwx #wiwx #astro #stars #galaxy #nightsky #aurora #northernlights #okanagan #BC #Canada #timelapse pic.twitter.com/F7s8vapz9Y
— Milky Way (@PanatpongJ) October 9, 2024
Last nights magical Northern Lights in Alberta, Canada. 😍#centralalberta #aurora @StormHour pic.twitter.com/iE8NcbSZcJ
— 𝒥𝑜𝒽𝓃 𝐵𝒶𝓇𝓃𝑒𝓈 (@Johnny_B500) October 9, 2024
Out my back door & the view of my house last night
October 7/24 8:30 PM
Saskatoon Canada pic.twitter.com/g25mb9BcCA
— Dana ❄️ (@DanaBrass) October 8, 2024
Canada last night
I have never seen red in the northern lights before
They way they moved and danced in the sky was jaw dropping
Have you ever seen the Aurora borealis? pic.twitter.com/kX2v4au5PJ
— Jesse Murray | Video Editor (@JesseVids) October 8, 2024
Did you manage to spot the northern lights on Monday night or early Tuesday morning? Let us know in the comments.
If you missed them, there might be another chance to see them this week.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) aurora forecast predicts strong solar activity will occur from Thursday night through Friday morning.