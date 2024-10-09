Air Canada passengers were recently treated to nature’s version of in-flight entertainment as the northern lights shone brightly during a recent trip.

Darren McEwen captured a mesmerizing shot of the auroras through the plane’s window while flying from Toronto to Ottawa early Tuesday morning, just after midnight.

“Yes, was definitely the northern lights over eastern Ontario last night above the clouds…,” McEwen told Daily Hive.

He added that while the pilot didn’t announce that passengers would be able to see the auroras, he’s a self-proclaimed “meteorology geek and knew the chances were high.”

“You [could] put your face right to the windows to see them and cover the bright lights from the interior of the cabin,” noted McEwen.

Several X-users commented on McEwen’s post, commending him on his photography skills.

“That’s the coolest pic,” stated one commenter.

“Yours gets my vote – good capture, wow!” said another.

Air Canada even dropped McEwen a message, commenting with the “heart-eyes” emoji.

😍😍😍 — Air Canada (@AirCanada) October 8, 2024

The auroras were visible across Canada earlier this week, as many took to social media to post pictures of nature’s light show.

Spectators captured the northern lights in all their glory as they painted the skies with green, purple, and reddish-pink hues.

#northernlights Out my back door & the view of my house last night

October 7/24 8:30 PM

Saskatoon Canada pic.twitter.com/g25mb9BcCA — Dana ❄️ (@DanaBrass) October 8, 2024

Canada last night I have never seen red in the northern lights before They way they moved and danced in the sky was jaw dropping Have you ever seen the Aurora borealis? pic.twitter.com/kX2v4au5PJ — Jesse Murray | Video Editor (@JesseVids) October 8, 2024

Did you manage to spot the northern lights on Monday night or early Tuesday morning? Let us know in the comments.

If you missed them, there might be another chance to see them this week.

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) aurora forecast predicts strong solar activity will occur from Thursday night through Friday morning.