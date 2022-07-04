Forget fireworks. Over the Canada Day long weekend, a different kind of light show illuminated the skies in BC.

According to photos posted to social media, the northern lights were visible around BC over the weekend.

The light show dazzled photographers from Kelowna and Denman Island to Manning Park and even Vancouver.

Of course, this spectrum of light is not always visible to the eye, but it can be captured on camera. Your iPhone camera isn’t likely to cut it, though. Using a professional camera to take a long exposure shot could capture the magical lights. Plus, you are more likely to see them in a place with little to no light pollution.

According to the Northern Lights Centre, the best places to watch the lights in North America is in the northwest like the Yukon, Nunavut, Northwest Territories and Alaska.

However, in the summer, it sometimes doesn’t get dark enough to see them way up north, so you have to see them in the winter.

Aurora chaser Liron Gertsman previously told Daily Hive that we’re “heading towards a period of increased activity in the 11-year solar cycle.

“So, we can expect the aurora to make many more appearances in the next few years compared to the last few years.”

A good tool to use to watch out for auroral activity is SpaceWeatherLive. Keep your eyes on the skies this summer!