Here's where the Northern Lights appeared around BC

Nov 1 2021, 5:09 pm
Many Metro Vancouverites who went aurora-watching came home disappointed on Friday and Saturday night. But the gorgeous green waves showed up north of the on Sunday.

Several photographers posted pictures of the Northern Lights’ Halloween appearance. They lit up the sky early in the morning to cast a beautiful glow on the surrounding landscape.

Ian Morrow on the Sunshine Coast captured the aurora framing the coastal mountains:

A camper at Elfin Lakes woke up every 90 minutes and eventually caught a gorgeous photo at 6:30 am:

Someone hiking Panorama Ridge on Sunday morning also spotted them:

The coronal mass ejection created huge green lights above Dawson Creek, BC:

Photographer Justin Choquette captured them glimmering over some snowy mountains:

And Benjamin Thomas Haab took his horses out to create an epic shot in Fort St. John:

All the excitement over the Northern Lights came after the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a coronal mass ejection from the sun would hit the earth’s magnetic field over the weekend.

