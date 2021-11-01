Here's where the Northern Lights appeared around BC

Many Metro Vancouverites who went aurora-watching came home disappointed on Friday and Saturday night. But the gorgeous green waves showed up north of the on Sunday.

Several photographers posted pictures of the Northern Lights’ Halloween appearance. They lit up the sky early in the morning to cast a beautiful glow on the surrounding landscape.

Ian Morrow on the Sunshine Coast captured the aurora framing the coastal mountains:

Spectacular reflection of Northern Lights Aurora Borealis on Sechelt Inlet #sunhinecoastbc #PHOTO courtesy Ian Morrow via Picture Perfect Sunshine Coast BC Canada 🇨🇦 https://t.co/p3InqPmbHD pic.twitter.com/Q9PArY2dos — Duane Burnett (@DuaneBurnett) November 1, 2021

A camper at Elfin Lakes woke up every 90 minutes and eventually caught a gorgeous photo at 6:30 am:

Someone hiking Panorama Ridge on Sunday morning also spotted them:

The coronal mass ejection created huge green lights above Dawson Creek, BC:

Enjoy the #EarthPorn! Northern Lights Captured in Dawson Creek, BC, Canada. [OC] {1792 x 828}

Photo Credit: BigRoundSquare

. pic.twitter.com/lrKDfIqh0V — Doc🐕 (@DocAtCDI) November 1, 2021

Photographer Justin Choquette captured them glimmering over some snowy mountains:

Northern lights are starting to show pic.twitter.com/ZYNwqqaZwy — Justin Choquette (@ItsJustinBC) October 31, 2021

And Benjamin Thomas Haab took his horses out to create an epic shot in Fort St. John:

All the excitement over the Northern Lights came after the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted a coronal mass ejection from the sun would hit the earth’s magnetic field over the weekend.